Healthy At Last, Texas A&M Is Finding Its Groove

Figured it out, but work is left to do.

Texas A&M forward Rashaun Agee said that he knew that he and his teammates would figure it out after a tough stretch falling to 2-2. They have done so in the last two games, against Florida State and Pittsburgh, and will face a third straight ACC game against SMU.

“We figured it out,” Agee said. “I knew we could do it.”

Availability Equals More Opportunity

Dec 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Texas A&M Aggies forward Rashaun Agee (12) shoots against Pittsburgh Panthers forward Cameron Corhen (left) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

It’s about time the entire roster is finally healthy and playing together, which is arguably why the Aggies have started heating up after two losses to Big 12 schools, UCF and Oklahoma State. Now that the whole gang is playing together, Agee can see a difference and knows that there will be some change.

“With everyone being available, I feel like it’s going to be a lot of changes in different roles and we just going to have to figure it out on a fly,” Agee said. “I know each one of my teammates want to play. Every player contributes to this team in a different way, and every night is going to be different.”

There appears to be a different vibe now that everyone is getting to know each other, with chemistry growing. Agee also knows that his teammates feed off that energy when he sparks it.

“I know that if I do something to start the game off, I know for the rest of the game, we feeding off that energy, so that's important to me to be able to do no matter what,” Agee said.

In the stretch of road games, Agee also acknowledged how critical recent wins have been for the future.

“It’s good,” Agee said. “We really need it. Under our belts, we need to learn how to win three games. We need to know how to play on the road. Play in a neutral environment. Things that we know that when we get into SEC play, it will be hard to do.”

To continue riding the success, there is a roadblock to overcome: SMU, for which Agee has begun preparing.

“They have a big guy that we’ll have to deal with,” Agee said. “Their guards are quick. Like coach always says. We gonna do what we do. We’re going to roll with the punches and at the end of the day, win or lose, we’re gonna do what we do best.”

All-In Agee

Nov 9, 2025; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Texas A&M Aggies forward Rashaun Agee (12) dunks during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Conference play hasn’t even gotten here, so there is still a lot of basketball left to play and learn from. Agee realizes there will likely never be a point where the team is playing exactly to the standard, but every game could throw a curveball.

“I feel like we’ll never get 100 percent exactly what we want, but every game is going to be different,” Agee said. “We are going to have our ups and downs. Because of the way we play, there’s always going to be times where we look and say, ‘hey, we need to fix this or fix that. We will get to that 99 percent because the way we shoot the ball, the way we press, the way we get up into people. The way we change the pace of the game.”

Back-to-back double-doubles have been a few of the highs for Agee, where he feels great doing what he needs in order to help the team win.

“I’m comfortable doing what I got to do to help the team win,” Agee said. “No matter what it is, the coach wants me to dive on the floor for that game, I’m going to do it. It’s a blessing to be here. For me to even be eligible and be playing with my teammates. Playing in the SEC, playing for Texas A&M is just a super blessing, so I’m just thankful to be here and be able to help this team out.”