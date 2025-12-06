Texas A&M Basketball Seeks Sixth Straight Win Of The Season Versus SMU

After starting off the season 2-2, Texas A&M basketball is on a five-game winning streak, and it hopes to continue its winning ways on Sunday versus SMU. After dropping back-to-back games against Oklahoma State and UCF, the Aggies have dominated the next five teams that they faced.

After playing three straight home games in front of the 12th Man, and posting over 100 points in two of them, the Aggies hit the road for three away games, with SMU being last on their schedule before heading back to Reed Arena.

"Well, you know it's hard to win on the road, we know that," Bucky McMillan said. "I think that we weren't ready to win on the road earlier in the year, I'd be the first to say that. The defense has to be pretty good, and you've got to not turn the ball over, you've got to take elite shots, and that's how you win on the road."

Texas A&M Facing SMU

Nov 18, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Jacari Lane (5) is fouled by Montana Grizzlies forward Te'Jon Sawyer (32) during the first half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Aggies finish out their road stretch against SMU, a team that is 8-1 on the season, including a perfect 7-0 at home. SMU began its season 8-0, yet it is coming off a loss at Vanderbilt, where the Commodores came out on top, 88-69.

"I know they play fast, I know they are a good team, I know they have good guards," McMillan said about SMU. "You know their potential obviously tournament team right there and so it'll be a good game and it should be an exciting game because I think both teams like to get up and down and it's right here in state."

Since their two back-to-back losses, the Aggies have cleaned up on certain aspects of the game in practice and have shown that improvement on the court in some of the home games that the Aggies have played.

"Just get better, that's the only thing that I worry about," McMillan said when asked about what he wants to see in practice. "I don't worry so much about the other teams as much as I do the team that matters most, which is our team."

With the season just beginning, the Aggies have many games on their schedule that could end up meaning a lot later down the line. With two early losses to Oklahoma State and UCF, the Aggies hope to bounce back and show dominance like they did versus Florida State.