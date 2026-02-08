How Major Shooting Slump Sealed Texas A&M's Fate vs. Florida

During a blackout night at home in Reed Arena against the defending champions, the Texas A&M Aggies came out flat to open the first half. A slow start bungled the home team's strong defensive effort, creating a Florida Gators lead that they never relinquished.

The loss cost A&M its spot atop the SEC leaderboard and marked its first consecutive losses of the season.

It was a night to forget for the Aggies, and a game that will test the team’s resolve and capacity to have a short memory.

First-Half Shooting Slump Costs Texas A&M Against Florida

Texas A&M Aggies guard Pop Isaacs (2) goes to the basket during the second half against the Florida Gators at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Coming off a loss, all eyes were on head coach Bucky McMillan and his squad to see how it would respond to adversity. However, the loss was not only followed up by a matchup with a ranked opponent but against the defending champions: No. 17 Florida.

Knowing the gravity of the contest, it was paramount that the Aggies came out aggressively to open the game. A strong shooting night was a necessity against the Gators, who boast one of the best frontcourts and one of the most lockdown paint defenses in the country.

Despite the uphill battle, the Aggies did dominate defensively. They held Florida to just 13 points in the first 10 minutes, but did little to capitalize on the opportunity on the other end. After taking a 2–1 lead to open the game, the Aggies went nearly 10 minutes without scoring another point.

“Just a bad day in the office,” fifth-year guard Marcus Hill said in the post-game press conference. “I feel like them shots we usually make. We held them down during that time, it’s just shots, didn't fall.”

Texas A&M Aggies guard Marcus Hill (0) against the Texas Southern Tigers at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

During the nine-minute, 38-second stretch following Hill’s first two-pointer, the Aggies went 0-for-21 from the field, 0-for-10 from behind the arc and 0-for-2 from the free-throw line. A&M created several open shots, but the good looks did not fall, allowing Florida to take a quick double-digit lead.

With the size and rebounding advantage, falling behind against the Gators put the Aggies in a dangerous position. They tried their best to pull back, but Todd Golden’s squad showed the ability to control the game and play disciplined basketball, squashing any comeback attempts.

The frontcourt trio of Rueben Chinyelu, Alex Condon and Micah Handlogten did not have the statistical impact they did against Alabama on Feb. 1, but their presence was felt. The way they impacted the Aggies' aggression down low was clear, even if they combined for just 20 points.

Acknowledging their size, Hill diagnosed the Aggies’ shortcomings as self-inflicted.

“I feel like it was just us. I don't feel like it was they size that affected us," Hill said. "I feel like it was just us, you know, a bad day in the office.”

Texas A&M Aggies guard Jacari Lane (5) defends as Florida Gators guard Xaivian Lee (1) controls the ball during the second half at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

“I don't feel like we were overhyped. I feel like it just had an off day,” Hill said. “You know, this is rare for us to miss that many shots. … We were steady. Coach kept telling us to be steady, so I don't feel like it was that.”

After missing their first 12 three-pointers, the Aggies finally found a rhythm when fifth-year guard Ali Dibba hit the team’s first three. From that point, A&M shot 8-for-21 from deep (38.1%), more in line with their season average of 37.6%.

So far this season, the Aggies have been one of the premier teams at scoring behind the arc. They were tied for 14th in attempts (30.9), tied for fifth in makes (11.6) and 29th in percentage entering the night. However, poor shooting performances have cost Texas A&M several wins so far.

In games where the Aggies have shot 31% or worse from three, they are 3–5. When shooting 31% or better, they are 14–1. This shows that Texas A&M is willing to live and die by the three-point shot; however, they have also struggled to shoot in some of their biggest games.

Texas A&M Aggies guard Rubén Dominguez (9) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Florida Gators at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Florida finished the game with 84 points as Texas A&M’s defense let up in the second half, but the early effort was inspiring. It was proof that the Aggies have enough on both ends to compete with some of the top programs; they need to piece it all together to win.

“We were honestly playing good defense in the first half. Like that wasn't the problem,” said junior guard Pop Isaacs. “We weren't making shots. We weren't getting clean looks.”

“[We had] some self-explanatory mistakes that we usually don't make in our press and just guarding the ball and stuff like that, so [McMillan] was just telling us to stay with it because we were playing super hard in the first half. Shots just weren't falling.”

Isaacs and Hill tied for a team-high 17 points, shooting 5-for-8 (62.5%) and 7-for-10 (70.0%) from the field, respectively. No other Aggie scored double-digit points. The other nine players combined for 10-for-54 (18.5%), a performance worth moving on from.

The Aggies (17–6, 7–3) return to the hardwood on Wednesday, Feb. 11, with a chance to defend Reed Arena against the Missouri Tigers (16–7, 6–4). Texas A&M is holding a five-game winning streak against Missouri.