3 Players To Watch as Texas A&M Hosts Florida at Reed Arena

Reed Arena will be packed.

Why?

The defending national champions are visiting College Station, Texas, which will excite the 12th Man. Florida is off to a great start, but has to run through A&M to claim sole possession of first place in the SEC.

Head coach Bucky McMillan’s group is not going to be afraid of any Gators’ players because of the confidence that the unit has been playing with all season. Although the size and success of the past that head coach Todd Golden’s program has had might play a factor, the Aggies’ defense will be ready for these three players, who will attempt to apply pressure in front of the Reed Rowdies.

Thomas Haugh, Forward

Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh celebrates a three point basket against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

One of two players on the Gators averages over 30 minutes of action. Thomas Haugh is one of those players, and there is a reason why he sees as much time as he does. It’s because he can shoot the basketball and play defense.

From the field, the 6-foot-9 junior weapon is fantastic at getting to the basket and knocking down his shots at 47.3 percent. Another key area opponents struggle with is stopping him from getting several boards, because he is very aware of his surroundings and has been taught well how to box out, averaging 6.5 per game.

With an off slot in the Tuesday and Wednesday window this week, he’s going to be rested up and ready to fire away. The New Oxford, Pennsylvania, native averages 17.4 points per game and set his season high with 27 points against the No. 1 team in the nation, Arizona. A&M is also No. 1, just in the SEC, so could that mean the Gators will see an explosive night from the baller wearing No. 10 this weekend?

Alex Condon, Forward

Jan 28, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Florida Gators forward Alex Condon (21) looks to shoot against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Another big guy the Aggies have to face on Saturday is the 6-foot-11 junior Alex Condon, who has been flat-out outstanding for the Gators in his time with coach Todd Golden.

Yes, the Aggies’ defense is undersized, and there are several big fellas on this roster. It might mean one of them is double-teamed and the other might be left open, or that McMillan decides not to play a four-guard rotation.

Either way, Condon has been a huge addition to this team since joining Florida back in 2023 and has accumulated plenty of accolades during his time with the program. Right now, the Perth, Washington, native is averaging 13.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 3.6 assists. He is in trouble inside and will be very active, attacking the glass.

He’s had five games this season with 10 or more rebounds, so blocking out against this guy is a challenge. A&M has to find ways to box out or make more shots because it could be a long evening in front of the 12th Man if that doesn’t happen.

Rueben Chinyelu, Center

After reading what Condon does in the rebounding category, it gets better for Florida, as another player is averaging double digits in that category. Rueben Chinyelu is reeling in 11 boards and is mastering it every time a shot is put up. Whoever is going to play down low for A&M has to figure out how to win their matchup, because there is depth everywhere.

A scoring machine is also what the 6-foot-10 junior does, where he is getting the ball to fall in the basket at a consistent rate with 12 points per game. His field goal percentage is at 64.1 and is going to be on display at Reed Arena. He also gets to the charity stripe but only goes 66.7 percent.

The elite baller from Enugu, Nigeria, has had several double-digit performances and will attempt to do so again to make it the ninth straight time and the 17th this season. One of his best days on the floor came against Vanderbilt, where he had a 20-piece and went 7 of 9 from the field.

To catch tipoff between A&M and Florida on Saturday, February 7, the game is televised on the SEC Network at 7:30 p.m.