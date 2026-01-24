How Texas A&M Has Found Itself Amid Impressive Winning Streak

After beating the South Carolina Gamecocks to rise to a 16-4 overall record, the Texas A&M Aggies now sit at the top of the SEC rankings with a 6-1 conference record.

Riding on a win-streak against Texas, Mississippi State and now South Carolina, the Aggies very well could return to being the SEC Championship contenders that they were last year after starting the season with losses to teams like Oklahoma State and UCF during pre-conference play.

This isn’t news to members of the team though. The day before the game, two guards within the rotation discussed the importance of chemistry and the Aggies’ worth as contenders while previewing the South Carolina game.

The Aggies Are Now Clicking

Jan 24, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Jacari Lane (5) dribbles the ball during the second half against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Guards Pop Isaacs and Jacari Lane emphasized the Aggies’ growing team chemistry just about 24 hours before beating the Gamecocks 92-69. With such a dominant offensive presence, it’s not just talk at this point. Texas A&M is currently the frontrunner for the SEC Championship and every word so far has been backed up on the court.

In his 23 minutes on the court, Isaacs scored 11 points with just under 50% in the field and a couple shots outside the paint to be the fourth player to score double digits, adding three assists and four rebounds. Lane played just one minute over Isaacs, scoring eight points but leading in assists with seven.

Since losing to SMU Dec. 7 in overtime, the Aggies’ main concern has been turnovers. The Mustangs capitalized off of 16 turnovers that night to win 93-80 and hand Texas A&M its third of four total losses so far.

According to both Isaacs and Lane, the improvement came directly after the catastrophic SMU game. Despite going on to lose to Tennessee in overtime Jan. 13, the team developed more trust in each other and in head coach Bucky McMillan, which led to the major cleanup on the court.

“I think that SMU game, we should’ve won that game honestly. I had that big turnover at the end,” Isaacs said. “But that game really helped us find our identity. After that game, we kind of knew what we had to do and what it was.”

Over the last three games, Texas A&M turned the ball over five times against Texas, 11 against Mississippi State and 10 against South Carolina. It’s an ongoing project — but the improvement is noticeable.

“Really just us connecting, trusting what the coaches are putting in front of us,” Lane said. “This team, we got put together last minute kind of. We’ve been together these last months, six or seven months, and we’ve just been gelling and connecting through these months and obviously it shows on the court — we’re not just close on the court, but off the court as well.”

It was just a matter of putting all the pieces together, which the guys continued to do. The Aggies started out conference play strong, and while their offense wasn’t necessarily explosive, they cleaned up defensive play to hold high-scoring teams like LSU and Auburn to less than their season scoring averages in order to pull together wins.

That kind of development is what now puts Texas A&M at the top of the SEC — over Vanderbilt, which went undefeated until playing the Texas Longhorns, and Georgia, the best offense in the country. It’s also what turned the Aggies into the forerunner for the conference championship.

“Yeah, for sure,” Isaacs said when asked if he thought the Aggies were legitimate contenders. “We got the confidence … I just think we have a confidence as a team right now, a preparation and a maturity level, that can translate to winning the conference.”