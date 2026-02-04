How to Watch Texas A&M Aggies Basketball vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

The Texas A&M Aggies have been one of the best-kept secrets in the country through conference play, as they currently sit as the number one team in the SEC at nearly the halfway mark of their conference schedule.

The Aggies continue to be disrespected by the polls, despite remaining unranked, despite being ahead of four ranked SEC teams in the standings. They will hope to change that win a road win over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Here is how to watch the Aggies on the road against the Crimson Tide.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Alabama

Who: Texas A&M Aggies 17-4 (7-1 in SEC) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide 14-7 (4-4 in SEC)

What: Ninth SEC game of the season for the Aggies

Ninth SEC game of the season for the Aggies When: Wednesday, February 4 at 6:00 p.m. CT

Wednesday, February 4 at 6:00 p.m. CT Where: Coleman Coliseum (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)

Coleman Coliseum (Tuscaloosa, Alabama) TV/Streaming: SEC Network

SEC Network Radio: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network, SiriusXM 382

1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network, SiriusXM 382 Radio Announcers: Andrew Monaco (play-by-play), John Thornton (Color Analyst)

Andrew Monaco (play-by-play), John Thornton (Color Analyst) Last Season: The Aggies finished last season with a 23-11 record, including an 11-7 finish in the SEC and would be eliminated in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Crimson Tide would go 28-9 and finish 13-5 in SEC play last season. They would earn a two-seed in the NCAA Tournament but would be eliminated in the regional final.

The Aggies finished last season with a 23-11 record, including an 11-7 finish in the SEC and would be eliminated in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Crimson Tide would go 28-9 and finish 13-5 in SEC play last season. They would earn a two-seed in the NCAA Tournament but would be eliminated in the regional final. Series History: The Aggies are 11-15 all-time against the Crimson Tide and are on a three game losing streak, their last win against them came at home in March of 2023.

Meet the Coaches

Bucky McMillan, Texas A&M: McMillan is in his first year as the head coach for the Aggies and he spent the last five seasons as the Samford head coach, leading them to an NCAA Tournament appearance and one NIT Appearance. He played college basketball from 2002-2006 at Alabama Birmingham-Southern.

Nate Oats, Alabama: Oats in his his seventh year at the helm of the program for the Crimson Tide, and has accumulated an overall record of 159-70 since 2019. He has led the Crimson Tide to two SEC Championships and one final four. He played four seasons, from 1993-1997 at Maranatha Baptist.

What to Know About the Crimson Tide

The Crimson Tide started the season strong, earning two top-eight wins in their first four games of the season, but have been on a slide since then, including a 0-4 stretch against ranked opponents. They are 1-1 in their last two games, with a 25-plus point win and a 23-point loss as well.

Their leading scorer is Labaron Philon Jr., a guard who has played in 20 games this season and is averaging 21.6 points per game. Fellow guards Aden Holloway and Latrell Wrightsell are second and third in scoring with 17.1 and 11.8 points, respectively. Philon and Holloway are the backbone of the offense and have the Crimson Tide ranked third in the conference in scoring at 91.2 points per game.

However, they struggle on defense. They are last in the SEC in points allowed per game, giving up an average of 82.3 points per game, which is 4 points higher than the next-closest team in the conference.

