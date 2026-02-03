3 Alabama Players Texas A&M Needs to Watch

Two fast-paced teams go at it on Wednesday.

Texas A&M and Alabama square off at the Coleman Coliseum.

Both teams are hoping to stay in the upper half of the SEC standings, so they know what is at stake. Which one of these programs can do more down the stretch to add a Quad 1 win to its resume?

Head coach Bucky McMillan is going to need his team to continue sticking to what it has done best, while head coach Nate Oats has to find a way to get his team back on track, especially these three players, to protect home court.

Labaron Philon Jr., Guard

Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr. takes a three point shot against Tennessee at Coleman Coliseum. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coming off a 100-77 loss to Florida, Labaron Philon Jr. was quiet and didn’t have as big an impact as he would have liked. That was also against the National Champions, who currently sit in second place in the conference. Does this momentum carry on against A&M, which is in first place?

Listed at 6-foot-4, the sophomore from Mobile, Alabama, only had 14 points against the Gators and shot 5 of 13 from the field and 4 of 7 from three. As a shooter, he is shooting 51.6 percent from the field, averaging 22 points per game, along with 3.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

An area he thrives in is shooting from beyond the arc, where he is going 37 percent. If the Aggies’ defense is able to limit the amount of shots he puts up, they will be in business, but the leading scorer is going to be determined to adjust and fix the shooting slump the Crimson Tide offense went through.

Aden Holloway, Guard

Appearing in 16 games this season, the Charlotte, N.C. native is Alabama's best three-point shooter. Right now, he is going 45.4 percent from deep and is dangerous when he heats up. Not only does he make defenders struggle to defend him, but he also forces them into contact, sending him to the line, where he goes over 80 percent.

In the game in Gainesville, Florida, the Crimson Tide were thankful that Holloway posted 19 points and made three of his seven attempts from deep. Although he only drew two trips to the free-throw line, he produced offense when there were no answers on the defensive end.

When he steps on the court, he averages 28.4 minutes per game, so he is conditioned and ready to go when his name is called. In his three best games of the season, he tallied 26 points against Yale, Kentucky, and UNLV. In each one, he shot over 60 percent and made five or more 3-pointers. The 6-foot-1 star who wears No. 2 will bring intensity and try to keep up with the pace A&M plays at.

Latrell Wrightsell, Guard

Appearing in only 12 games this season, Latrell Wrightsell is another teammate on the roster who has been reliable and consistent across several categories. On the season, Wrightsell is one of six players averaging double digits, recording 11.1 points per game. He is also a rebounder with 2.8 boards per game, along with 2.1 assists.

One of the Omaha, Nebraska, natives' strong suits is being present around the perimeter and getting into the paint. In his best performance of the season, the baller wearing No. 3 had a season-best seven 3-pointers against Missouri off of 10 attempts. From the field, he also did his best against the No. 1 team in the country, Arizona, where he went 66.7 percent. Perhaps, a 21-point day will carry on against the first-place Aggies?