Texas A&M Guard Stays Focused on Winning Ahead of Return to Alabama

On Monday, Texas A&M basketball head coach Bucky McMillan and select players met with the media ahead of the program's upcoming matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Aggies will travel to Tuscaloosa looking for their fifth straight win during SEC conference play.

After a dominant win over the Georgia Bulldogs, vibes are high for McMillan and the Aggies. That being said, Alabama is a fringe top-25 team that's looking for redemption after an embarrassing 100-77 loss to the No. 17 Florida Gators.

Among those who spoke with the media was Texas A&M guard Rylen Griffin, who will face his former program for the first time since transferring to Kansas ahead of the 2024 season. Despite having a history with the Crimson Tide, the senior told the media that he remains focused on the win, rather than his return to Tuscaloosa.

“I’ve got a game to play," Griffen said. "I’m focused on doing what I have to do to help my team win. It was good while it lasted there, but I’m here now and excited to be at Texas A&M.”

Buying In at Every Level

Nov 25, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan looks on during the second half against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

As previously mentioned, the vibes are high in College Station when it comes to Texas A&M basketball. Not only are the Aggies first in the SEC standings, but McMillan and his squad have only suffered four losses this season. Two of those losses came came against Big 12 teams at the beginning of the season.

Griffen has played a key role in the Aggies' success this season, making his message on Monday especially significant. With several potential distractions surrounding the matchup, the guard emphasized staying focused on what has led to Texas A&M's success this season.

It's exactly that type of mindset that's led to the Aggies taking control of the SEC. While McMillan's squad hasn't played Florida, Vanderbilt, or Arkansas yet, their ability to contend with some of the best programs in the country is undeniable. The Texas A&M head coach has repeatedly emphasized the program's commitment to getting better on a daily basis.

While things have been going well for the Aggies so far during conference play, guys like Griffen will have to play their best basketball to beat Alabama on the road. The Crimson Tide have averaged over 91 points per game this season, and have played well against some of the best teams in college basketball.

With Texas A&M receiving 83 votes to enter the AP top-25 this past week, the matchup in Tuscaloosa becomes even more important. If the Aggies can secure their fifth straight win over SEC competition, they'll almost certainly be ranked in the next poll.

