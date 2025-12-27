Here's Where Texas A&M Stands In SEC Basketball Standings

Texas A&M basketball is about to wrap up its final non-conference game of the year before rolling into the new year, taking on SEC teams.

In the conference last season, a record number of teams made the March Madness tournament. There were 14 teams that made it and also earned the most wins with 22 through the Elite Eight.

The Aggies went 23-11 in the last tournament and 11-7 in the SEC. There are 18 games in the conference slate this season, with two meetings against Texas, Oklahoma, and LSU. Other appearances by schools include Auburn, Tennessee, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Arkansas, and Kentucky.

How are these teams doing right now before they start the journey to the SEC Tournament and try to cut the nets down at the end of the year in Indianapolis, Indiana?

Records

Right now, only one team in the conference is still undefeated: Vanderbilt at 12-0, led by coach Mark Byington.

With only one loss in the conference is Georgia and LSU. Both schools have 11-1 records. Georgia has coach Mark White, who has guided the program back in the right direction, while Matt McMahon is in his fourth year, trying to get to the big dance after failing in the previous campaign.

Six teams have three losses in the league, starting with Missouri, the only program with 10 wins under Dennis Gates. Coach Nate Oats has Alabama at 9-3 while John Calipari has his squad at 9-3 as well.

Tennessee sits at 9-3, with Rick Barnes continuing to coach another season at Rocky Top. A&M is the only other 9-3 team in the SEC, so coach Bucky McMillan’s team is in the middle of the pack.

Five teams also have four losses, with two teams, Kentucky and Texas, at 9-4 and three teams, Auburn, Florida, and South Carolina, at eight wins and four losses. Kentucky has Mark Pope leading his young group of young men, and Texas has newly hired head coach Sean Miller.

A new era has begun for Auburn, as Bruce Pearl is no longer the leader; he passed the baton to his son, Steven Pearl, who is in his first year and learning. For Florida, Todd Golden is hoping to get back to the Final Four and go back-to-back after defeating Houston. As for South Carolina, Lamont Paris continues to grind for quality wins.

The final two teams in the league are from Mississippi. It’s Ole Miss and Mississippi State, who both earned seven wins and lost five times. Chris Beard and Chris Jans have work to do, but they have plenty of time to work their way back up with an entire slate of games upcoming.

A&M’s first conference game is against LSU on Saturday, January 3, at Reed Arena at 3 p.m.