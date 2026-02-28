How to Watch Texas A&M Basketball vs. Texas

One of the greatest rivalries in all of sports will continue to rear its head at a critical time during the season.

This time, it is college basketball, and the Texas A&M Aggies and the Texas Longhorns are squaring off for the second time this season, with both programs looking to continue to solidify their spot in the NCAA Tournament next month.

Here is how to watch the exciting rivalry matchup.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Texas

Texas A&M Aggies guard Jacari Lane (5) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr (5) during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Who: Texas A&M Aggies 19-9 (9-6 in SEC) vs. Texas Longhorns 17-11 (8-7 in SEC)

Texas A&M Aggies 19-9 (9-6 in SEC) vs. Texas Longhorns 17-11 (8-7 in SEC) What: 16th conference game of the season for both teams

16th conference game of the season for both teams When: Saturday, February 28 at 3:00 p.m. CT

Saturday, February 28 at 3:00 p.m. CT Where: Reed Arena (College Station, Texas)

Reed Arena (College Station, Texas) TV/Streaming: ESPN2

ESPN2 Radio: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network, SiriusXM 382

1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network, SiriusXM 382 Radio Announcers: Andrew Monaco (play-by-play), John Thornton (color analyst)

Andrew Monaco (play-by-play), John Thornton (color analyst) Last Season: The Aggies finished last season with a 23-11 record, including an 11-7 finish in the SEC and would be eliminated in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Longhorns finished 19-16 and 6-12 in SEC play, they would make the tournament as a 13 seed and would go on to lose in the quarterfinals against the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Aggies finished last season with a 23-11 record, including an 11-7 finish in the SEC and would be eliminated in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Longhorns finished 19-16 and 6-12 in SEC play, they would make the tournament as a 13 seed and would go on to lose in the quarterfinals against the Tennessee Volunteers. Series History: The Aggies are 9-14 all-time against the Longhorns, but this series is dominated by the home team. The Aggies are 7-2 all-time when playing in Reed Arena.

Meet the Coaches

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan motions during the second half against the Ole Miss Rebels at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Bucky McMillan, Texas A&M: McMillan is in his first year as the head coach for the Aggies and he spent the last five seasons as the Samford head coach, leading them to an NCAA Tournament appearance and one NIT Appearance. He played college basketball from 2002-2006 at Alabama Birmingham-Southern.

Sean Miller, Texas: Miller is in his first season as the head coach at the Forty Acres, leaving Xavier, where he was the head coach since 2022. He has a 503-206 record overall as a head coach since 2004. He played five seasons in Pittsburgh as a point guard, earning All-Big East honors once.

What to Know About the Longhorns

Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller reacts during the game against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Longhorns are one of the top offensive teams in college basketball, finding a way to put a lot of points up in a hurry. They are led on offense by guard Dailyn Swain, who leads the Longhorns in points per game (18.0), assists per game (3.2), and field goal percentage (56.2).

However, the Longhorns are also known to give up a ton of points in a hurry, too, especially in late-game situations where they have shown signs of collapse. Finding a way to keep offensive pressure on for the Aggies will need to be a priority in this one.

Neither of these teams is the same one as when they faced off early on in the conference schedule, and a win could do a lot of heavy lifting in the final stretch for either of these teams' resumes.