Texas A&M Throttled by Oklahoma State in First Loss of Season
The Texas A&M Aggies were looking to move to 3-0 on the 2025-2026 basketball season, and after a hot start to the season, they were handed their first loss of the season, 83-67, by the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sunday in Stillwater.
It was a rough game in every aspect for the Aggies, who struggled to shoot efficiently from the floor while also failing to force contested shots from the Cowboys. A cold stretch from the floor, paired with costly turnovers, led to a blowout loss early in the season for the Aggies.
Now at 2-1 on the season, and with a loss to the Cowboys, the Aggies will look to bounce back and get back in the winning column as they get five days off to recover before taking on another Big 12 team in the UCF Knights
First Half Offensive Struggles
The game started rough for the Aggies, as they struggled to create good shooting opportunities while also losing possession of the ball. They were 10 of 34 from the field, shooting 29.4 percent, and struggled beyond the arc just as much, going 5 for 19 for 26.3 percent. They turned the ball over seven times as well, with six different Aggies contributing to the number.
In contrast, the Cowboys were lights out in the first half. They were 15 of 32 on field goals, good enough for 46.9 percent from the field, while going 4 for 13 from the three-point line for 30.8 percent. More importantly for the Aggies, they were unable to force turnovers on defense, only getting one in the entire half.
Isaiah Coleman for the Cowboys led all players in scoring in the first half with 11 and also led in rebounds with six. For the Aggies, Rashaun Agee was the team's leading scorer with seven.
Second Half Defensive Woes
The second half was no better for the Aggies, and their 49-23 deficit from halftime proved to have already put the game out of reach. The Cowboys were just as, if not more, efficient from the floor than they were in their impressive first half, going 17 for 34 for 50 percent, and 3 for 13 from beyond the arc for 23.1 percent.
The Aggies were able to find more offensive success on their own end, shooting 10 for 28 from the floor for 35.7 percent and 4 for 16 from three-point range for 25 percent. While the Aggies were able to force more turnovers than they had in the first half, forcing eight, including three from Coleman, who was the best player in the first half, they committed eight turnovers themselves.
Marcus Hill would lead the Aggies with 14 points, and he would be the only Aggie to reach double-digit points, while the Cowboys would have five different players with 10 or more points.
The Aggies will return home and host the UCF Knights on Nov. 14 at 7:00 p.m. CT