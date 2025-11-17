Montana Features 3 Players That Texas A&M Needs To Shut Down
Another week. Another opportunity.
Texas A&M basketball is in a position to notch another win, bringing its record to 3-2. To improve the overall record, the defense will need to figure out a way to play two solid 40-minute periods where it can secure enough baskets on offense.
Getting the rotation to avoid trouble late in games again and knowing the assignments are of the utmost importance. The Aggies will need to circle in on shutting down these three Grizzlies' exceptional shooters.
Money Williams, Guard
The Oakland, California, native is going to hope he can cash in early against A&M and make them spend too much time rotating defensive players on him. Money Williams has been the most consistent player for Montana, averaging 20.2 points per game.
When analyzing his game, the dynamic ball handler is a special player who can shoot anywhere on the floor. From the field, he shoots 50.7 percent and has regularly been one of the best rebounders, as well as a player who is always there to assist his teammates. Williams averages 5.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists and is well-suited to go the distance in a game where he plays 30.4 minutes per game.
A&M’s defense has to be mindful of what he does from behind the arc and at the free-throw line, too. Making players draw contact on him is one of his talents that gets him fueled, where he is 87.5 percent at the charity stripe and 33.3 percent from three-point range. When No. 0 steps foot on the court, do not think he doesn’t need to be accounted for and double-teamed constantly.
Te’Jon Sawyer, Forward
One of the Grizzlies' veterans is Te’Jon Sawyer, who has been with the program for three seasons. He hasn’t always been with them, as his first season was as a member of the California Baptist Lancers.
What Sawyer has done as a 6-foot-8 player is impose himself at the basket and force opponents to apply constant pressure on him. In the 2025-26 campaign, Sawyer is averaging 11 points per game along with six rebounds. His large body can post up against defenders as he easily wins battles at the glass.
Regularly, Sawyer gets enough playing time where he averages 26.2 minutes, so A&M will go up against someone who guards the paint efficiently. Winning the rebound will be vital because it keeps possessions alive, where Montana thrives, and he helps out in that department.
Brooklyn Hicks, Guard
Throughout the year, Brooklyn Hicks is earning himself some minutes to play in big games that the Montana basketball program is participating in, setting itself in a prime position to reach the NCAA Tournament. When he gets the nod to check into the game, he does his job and helps on both offense and defense.
His best two games have come in the home opener and the most recent game that the Grizzlies participated in. Against Cal Poly, he recorded 14 points, snagging two steals and assisting on two different occasions. His physical presence is challenging to go against as he hauled in four rebounds and made it to the free-throw line a few times.
This season, the product from Seattle, Washington, is averaging 11 points, 3.8 rebounds, and one assist per game. From the field, he is dependable, nailing 45.9 percent of his buckets. Part of what makes him special is his 3-pointers as he is 36.4 percent from behind the arc. He’ll get sent to the line, where he is 76.6 percent from the charity stripe. The athlete who proudly wears No. 3 will look to keep his team in the mix late in the game. A&M can’t let him get hot from anywhere on the floor.