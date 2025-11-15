3 Takeaways From Texas A&M’s Meltdown vs. UCF
The Texas A&M Aggies have officially dropped their second game of the 2025 season, and the second game of the Bucky McMillan era in a disappointing fashion.
The Aggies, at one point in the game, held a 14-point lead over the UCF Knights. Texas A&M’s downfall against UCF might have been enough to respark many Aggies fans’ Battered-Aggie Syndrome that football coach Mike Elko has been fighting so hard to rid.
Here are three takeaways from the Aggies’ 86-74 loss to UCF.
Have to Make the Easy Shots
Texas A&M looked like a shell of what fans had seen in the first two games played at Reed Arena. On Friday night, the Aggies seemed like they could not hit water if they shot the ball from a boat.
The Aggies shot 36.8 percent from the field, which was significantly bogged down by easy points that could have been scored in the paint. From beyond the arc, the Aggies could not wrangle the Knights, who shot an impressive 50 percent compared to A&M’s 31 percent.
Arguably the most important factor in Texas A&M’s loss was their performance at the free throw line. While the Ags shot 77 percent from the charity stripe, they could not get their shots to fall when it mattered at the end of the game.
Too Many Turnovers
While Texas A&M did win the turnover battle, the Aggies still recorded 14 giveaways. UCF recorded 16 turnovers and both teams logged 20 points off of the other team’s mistakes with the ball.
The Fightin’ Farmers recorded their turnovers in the worst time possible in the loss, with many of them coming with a chance at either putting the game on ice or cutting into the Knights’ lead.
Texas A&M was extremely streaky against UCF. The Aggies were either on or off, never staying somewhat consistent. They went on runs, staying either red-hot or ice-cold and it ultimately cost them the game. If the Aggies can find a way to find a happy medium, this group should end up alright.
The Aggies have some work to do as conference play approaches, but their issues are nothing that could not be fixed. The Aggies do not face an SEC foe until early January, so there is plenty of time to tune-up the offense.
Texas A&M takes the court next on Tuesday, Nov. 18 against the Montana Grizzlies at Reed Arena.