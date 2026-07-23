Non-Conference Slate for Texas A&M Basketball Officially Announced

Start pulling out the calendars.

All of the non-conference opponents the Texas A&M basketball program will be playing are officially out for the public, so make those plans accordingly.

This will be Year 2 under head coach Bucky McMillan, and the Aggies are in good hands after making the NCAA Tournament in his first season in Aggieland. Several players elected to stay for another season, and some stars joined this squad in the offseason who are going to be must-watch.

Now that the schedule is officially here, the Aggies can get a better idea of how to game plan for their matchup against every single one of these opponents, and it is a quality schedule that features several solid programs. Here is more on what it looks like.

2026-2027 Non-Conference Schedule

Before the regular season begins, there is an exhibition game scheduled against SMU on October 25 at Moody Coliseum. The non-conference slate then features five Power 4 contests, a few dates with Big East opponents, a clash with a Big 12 school, an opponent for the SEC/ACC Challenge, plus much more.

For the first five matchups, this A&M team will play on the home court at Reed Arena, where the home opener will take place against Alabama State on November 3 before taking on Northern Kentucky on November 6.

After the first two games, the Maroon and White will take on Louisiana Monroe on November 9 before hosting Oklahoma State on November 12, followed by a matchup with Southeastern Louisiana on November 16.

For the first road trip of the season, the Aggies will travel to take on TCU on November 19 at the Schollmaier Arena before a pair of games out of the country to The Bahamas in the Battle 4 Atlantis taking place on November 25 and November 27.

Stanford will then take on A&M at Reed Arena on December 2, then Arkansas Bluff on December before a quick road trip to face Florida State on December 12.

The final three games on the non-conference slate will take place at home versus Holy Cross on December 17, North Florida on December 21, and Prairie View on December 29 before starting SEC play.

A total of 10 games will take place in front of the 12th Man fans, with the other games taking place away from College Station, Texas.

It has not been announced what the times or television networks will be, but that will be made known at a later date.

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