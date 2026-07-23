Projecting Texas A&M’s Week 1 Depth Chart Before Camp Begins

In the blink of an eye, the unknowns will become known as there will be plenty of answers about what the Texas A&M depth chart looks like.

Right now, all of the Aggies on the roster are competing for a spot and know that it will not be easy. It never is.

With the season getting underway in September, these are the projections about what the depth chart might shape up to be.

Offense

Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) throws a pass during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback

1) Marcel Reed

2) Brady Hart

3) Helaman Casuga

Obviously, the leader of this group of men is Reed, who is returning for his junior season. He led this team to 11 straight wins, which was the best in a long time, and has a ton of expectations going into the new year. If he happens to get sidelined, he has several options head coach Mike Elko can turn to.

Running Back

1) Rueben Owens II

2) Jamarion Morrow

3) Tiger Riden Jr.

4) KJ Edwards

5) Carsyn Baker

Another stacked running back room is going to be known for its depth, like it was known for this past year. There are plenty of reliable ball carriers that make this another five-headed monster going into a season where establishing the run game will be vital under a new offensive coordinator in Holmon Wiggins.

Tight End

1) Micah Riley

2) Houston Thomas

3) Richie Anderson Ⅲ

4) Kiotti Armstrong

Losing three tight ends from last year’s roster opened up multiple spots in this tight end room with a new tight ends coach in Derek Shay. After the departure of Nate Boerkircher, Theo Melin Ohrstrom, and Amari Niblack, it's going to be an intriguing competition between these targets that all make highly contested catches.

Wide Receiver (X)

1) Isaiah Horton

2) TK Norman

3) Aaron Gregory

One of the biggest additions to this room was securing the Alabama transfer, Horton. He was a much-needed piece to add to the puzzle after losing wide receiver KC Concepcion to the NFL Draft. He will be working alongside two other athletes who are hungry to have their name called. Watch for each to provide support and make a huge impact on and off the field.

Wide Receiver (Slot)

1) Mario Craver

2) Terry Bussey

These two speedsters have been with the Aggies this past season and know what it means to be part of the culture. Both are going to show veteran leadership and continue working on that chemistry with Reed. Both are precise in their route running and can find open gaps to retrieve the football.

Wide Receiver (Z)

1) Ashton Bethel-Roman

2) Jerome Myles

3) Madden Williams

Acceleration is a big part of this group, as all of these guys have the skill set that fits the offense. ABR is the main man of this group to focus on, as he is set to be one of the biggest targets for Reed after what the two of them built last season. Expect every single one of these men to produce as much as possible.

Left Tackle

1) Tyree Adams

2) Lamont Rogers

Both of these players are going to try their best to fill the shoes of Trey Zuhn Ⅲ, who is no longer with the Maroon and White after getting drafted. Both want to lay the foundation for this next season and protect their teammates as much as possible.

Left Guard

1) Coen Echols

2) Blake Ivy

3) Isendre Ahfua

One of the bigger question marks on the offensive line is who will win this spot going into the first game of the season. All of these athletes have tons of muscle and power and will not want to waste a day to grow as a player and as a man.

Center

1) Mark Nabou Jr.

2) Ashton Funk

The only returner for this offensive line that is expected to be in their starting rotation is Nabou Jr. His presence will set the tone and exhibit the confidence the rest of the line needs going into a season where every single player wants to exceed expectations and extend the season further. Having clean snaps and communicating with the rest of the offense is key at this position.

Right Guard

1) Trovon Baugh

2) Tyler Thomas

Two men fighting for the starting position have not been with the Aggies before and are going to go the extra mile to win this position. There might be a few games where both could rotate, but it will be determined by what is seen in practice and what it looks like in live action.

Right Tackle

1) Wilkin Formby

2) Robert Bourdon

It’s another competition that will not be easy to decide between. This one will pan out on its own, but both men are highly skilled and can help excel the run game. Each one also needs to provide that front-side protection against edge rushers, or else it could be a long outing for the offense.

Defense

Oct 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive tackle DJ Hicks (5) celebrates with defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim (11) after a play during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive End

1) Anto Saka

2) TJ Searcy

3) Ryan Henderson

This will be an interesting battle between these three men. Saka is the transfer from Northwestern who is expected to apply a ton of pressure on the quarterback and rack up the sack numbers, but so is Searcy, who returns for A&M. Watch all three as they challenge and push each other to take that next step.

Nose Tackle

1) CJ Mims

2) Angelo Mims

3) Brandon Davis-Swain

Another great unknown surrounds how productive the nose tackle position will be, especially after losing Albert Regis, a leader of last year’s defense. All three will focus on building the program up and elevating their performance.

Defensive Tackle

1) DJ Hicks

2) Landon Rink

3) DJ Sanders

One of the strengths that this defense will have this season is the defensive tackle competition and rotation that will catch the attention of several fans and coaches. Hicks is a returner, and Rink and Sanders are newbies, but they will quickly learn from Hicks's experience and the tough coaching.

Jack

1) Marco Jones

2) Sam M’Pemba

3) Bryce Perry-Wright

As it stands, there is a test for the starting position here, and it will have to be won by showcasing all of the skills that fit best for this system. With an edge that appears to be Jones right now as the veteran, that can quickly be stolen by the rising talent in that room that are hungry to be a tackling machines.

Weakside Linebacker

1) Noah Mikhail

2) TJ Smith

3) Daymion Sanford

One reason that Mikhail is listed on top is because of what he did in the Maroon and White Spring Game and what also occurred in that game when Sanford went down with an injury that has him sidelined indefinitely. He’s expected to be back, but that timeline is unknown. All will hope to create turnovers just like the one that happened when Mikhail took it to the house in the spring game.

Middle Linebacker

1) Ray Coney

2) Jordan Lockhart

It will be hard to take the place of Taurean York, who elected to go to the NFL and left an open spot in the linebacker room. This one is up for grabs and might not have a firm starter going into opening weekend, but expect plenty of physicality and lateral movement for them.

Left Cornerback

1) Dezz Ricks

2) Adonyss Currie

Ricks played a role in the secondary’s success last season. He will likely start again but will have to improve his game and be ready to win in coverage, because right behind him is another defender who will show his readiness in man-to-man coverage and other situations.

Strong Safety

1) Dalton Brooks

2) Tawfiq Byard

Brooks has some pressure on him to provide the help needed to keep up with wide receivers and set that tone early. He has been injury-prone but has found ways to still get on the field. He has plenty of bright days ahead of him, likely as a starter with phenomenal coverage traits, but so does Byard, the transfer from Colorado.

Free Safety

1) Marcus Ratcliffe

2) Myles Davis

3) Tom Tom Johnson Jr.

One of the names that made the captains list was Ratcliffe, so if he is not the starter, it would be a shocker with all of the veteran leadership skills he brings to the table. He has help behind him that is versatile, capable of tracking the football and creating turnovers.

Right Cornerback

1) Rickey Gibson Ⅲ

2) Julio Humphery

Elko & Co. addressed the cornerback position after bringing in Gibson Ⅲ from Tennessee, so there is some uncertainty about what the coaches are going to decide to do here with Humphery. Do the coaches elect to go with the guy that has been with the Aggies longer and has experience, or do they elect to get risky and choose someone who has also played SEC football and might be more ready?

Nickelback

1) Bryce Anderson

2) Jordan Shaw

3) Bravion Rogers

Another question mark about this defense will be whether Anderson or Shaw gets the nod to be the starter, but all of the men create havoc and are playmakers when their name is called on. All have a high football IQ, can help shut down the run game, and apply the blitz.

Special Teams

Sep 28, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini kicker David Olano (24) kicks a field goal during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Punter

1) Tyler White

2) Jared White

3) Alex Abbott

A big part of any football game is special teams. Tyler White will likely return to his spot after having a long of 62 yards his freshman season, where he appeared in 13 games. If he isn’t able to get the job done, Jared White and Abbott will boot the opponent back as far as possible.

Kicker

1) David Olano

2) Colton Chmelar

3) Asher Murray

It gets interesting when elevating who gets the starting role for the kicker. Three new faces are competing for this job after the exit of Randy Bond and Jared Zirkel, so what happens here is still a question mark. All have strong legs to put it through the uprights.

Long snapper

1) Shea Freibaum

2) Boomer Graham

To avoid any mishap, this is also an important position not to overlook, as the two players who hold it have to ensure that the reps put in during practice have clean exchanges and do not involve an error.

Punt Returner / Kick Returner

1) Terry Bussey

Last year, this was an alternation between Bussey and Concepcion, but it is still uncertain who might be added to this team to see what works best to advance the football. This is going to be a role where A&M has to be cautious about not having a player who can get blasted and injured, but it is to be someone who has the speed, quick decision making and ball security.

It’s a fascinating season to watch ahead of the Week 1 matchup against Missouri State that begins on September 5 at 6:00 p.m at Kyle Field.

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