Pharrel Payne Leads Texas A&M Past Yale in First Round of NCAA Tournament
The Texas A&M Aggies are keeping their championship dreams alive in Denver at the NCAA Tournament.
Aggies forward Pharrel Payne finished with a game-high 25 points and 10 rebounds off the bench in the first round Thursday as o. 4 seed Texas A&M moved past No. 13 seed Yale for an 80-71 win at Ball Arena.
Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV added 15 points and five assists to lead the Aggies to the Round of 32, where they will await the winner of Michigan vs. UC San Diego.
"Pharrel Payne is phenomenal. I remember when he got in the portal, I thought he was super good," Taylor IV said. "I told him we need him. He's been outstanding on and off the court. He's been consistent all year. We're really excited he's on our team."
The Bulldogs had hopes of a late comeback after cutting an 11-point halftime deficit to six with 8:36 to play but a 9-0 run from A&M pushed the lead out to 15 with a little over five minutes left. Yale star guard John Poulakidas finished with a team-high 23 points but his efforts to will the Bulldogs back wasn't enough.
Texas A&M guard Jace Carter scored eight of his 10 points in the final 7:30 of the game to help seal the win. The Aggies also got seven points, eight rebounds and three assists from Andersson Garcia while Manny Obaseki had seven points.
Along with Poulakidas, the Bulldogs got double-digit scoring efforts from Nick Townsend (15 points), Isaac Celiscar (12 points) and Casey Simmons (11 points).
The Aggies will play Michigan/UC San Diego on Saturday with a chance to advance to the Sweet 16.
