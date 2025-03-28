RUMOR: Texas A&M HC Buzz Williams' Candidacy For Possible Big Ten Opening Goes Viral
As is usually the case for successful head coaches, one a season comes to an end, rumors begin to fly.
And according to one self-proclaimed 'bracketologist', Texas A&M Aggies coach Buzz Williams is no exception.
"Don’t be surprised if Maryland loses tonight, Kevin Willard is immediately announced as Villanova’s head coach, and Buzz Williams is immediately announced as Willard’s replacement at UMD," social media bracketologist Nick Bateman posited. "Won’t say more, just don’t be surprised."
And of course, that rumor went viral, causing mass hysteria from Aggie fans and Maryland fans alike on social media.
So is there actually anything legitmate to these viral rumors?
In our opinion, NO. But let's examine.
In defense of Bateman, there have been heavy rumors that Maryland head coach Kevin Willard is considering leaving the Terrapins for the Villanova job, which was recently vacated after the firing of Kyle Neptune.
To make things worse, Willard has done nothing to fan the flames of the rumors that he could be leaving for a new job either, telling the media that he had to 'take everything into consideration' following his team's loss to Florida on Thursday night.
“I don’t know what I’m doing,” Willard said. “I love College Park and I love Maryland, but when you’re at this point in your career… I have to take everything into consideration about what’s moving forward.”
The problem? For one thing, there are not legitimate reports that the job has even opened up at this point, nor that Williams is either a legitimate candidate or even interested in leaving College Station in the first place.
And why would he be?
Yes, Maryland is one of the better basketball jobs in the country. It is not a blue blood, but in terms of programs, it is objectively a better job than at Texas A&M. The Terrapins have multiple final fours in their past and have won a national title as well.
That said, over the last four seasons, Williams has helped take the Aggies program to another level, making the NCAA Tournament three years in a row, while averaging 24 wins a season over the last four years.
He has also given no indication that he is anything other than completely committed to the Aggies' job, and has been hard at work doing everything he can to help the Aggies reload in the transfer portal. On top of that, his players love him, as evidenced by his post-game speech after the NCAA Tournament loss to Michigan.
In other words, not only has Williams turned Texas A&M into a winner and developed an amazing culture, but he is now in a position with the program where he has proven that his vision is built to last in College Station.
So, is there a chance? Possibly. But at this point, there is nothing of substance indicating Wiliams leaving Aggieland, and these 'rumors' are simply nothing more than that.
In fact, whether or not they can even be classified as that, given the nature of their origin, is a completely legitimate question as well.