Rylan Griffen Could Return to Texas A&M Next Season in Major Turn of Events

The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team continues to make notable headlines ahead of the second year under head coach Bucky McMillan.

After losing guard Bryson Warren to the transfer portal on Thursday, the Aggies could soon be making up for it with the potential return of a familiar face to the roster for the 2026-27 season.

Former Texas A&M guard Rylan Griffen has been granted a temporary restraining order against the NCAA and the SEC that gives him another year of eligibility following a ruling in Dallas County District Court, per reports from Travis L. Brown of KBTX Sports.

Griffen "intends" to return to Texas A&M as a result of the TRO, per Brown's report, but nothing is official yet. That said, all signs are pointing to Griffen being a member of the roster once again this upcoming season.

Rylan Griffen Has Already Enrolled in Classes at Texas A&M

Texas A&M's Rylan Griffen speaks to the media during practice and media day for the first round of the NCAA basketball tournament at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla., Wednesday March 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The writing appears to be on the wall for Griffen to return to Texas A&M, especially after the departure of Warren.

Griffen has already enrolled in classes at Texas A&M, per reports from Luke Evangelist of TexAgs.

Once his fifth year of eligibility is officially granted under the TRO following a preliminary injunction, Griffen would seamlessly be able to re-join the Aggies and begin participating in workouts and practices withe team.

Unlike many players at both the college football and basketball level that are attempting a return to the NCAA after signing professional deals, Griffen never signed a pro contract. He joined the Denver Nuggets during the NBA Summer League but didn't sign an Exhibit 10 deal with any franchise.

This clears him under the SEC's new eligibility policy that prohibits players from returning to the conference if they have signed pro contracts at the NFL, NBA, WNBA, or NBA G-League level.

What Rylan Griffen's Return Would Mean for Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies guard Rylan Griffen (3) reacts during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Reed Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies have already put together a talented roster full of experienced players at multiple positions. Griffen's potential return would take that up a notch while also reaffirming Texas A&M's place as a likely contender in the SEC next season.

Griffen, who played his first two years at Alabama before spending one season at Kansas, has played in 138 career games (80 starts) while averaging 8.6 points and 2.7 rebounds.

Last year with the Aggies, he played in 32 games (27 starts) while posting 11.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 26.0 minutes per game. He also shot a career-best 40.4 percent from the 3-point line.

Griffen has also appeared in 11 career NCAA Tournament games.

For Texas A&M, adding that kind of experience this late into the offseason is a major win, especially since it's a player that's already familiar with the "Bucky Ball" system.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.