Texas A&M Guard Bryson Warren Enters Transfer Portal in Surprising Move

The situation surrounding Texas A&M guard Bryson Warren this offseason has been hard to keep up with.

He arrived to College Station after a multi-year career in the G-League, faced uncertainty about his eligibility before being granted a temporary restraining order against the NCAA, allowing him to play next season.

But things just got even more confusing.

Warren is entering the transfer portal, per reports from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports. This comes around 24 hours after he was granted the TRO, which stated that the SEC's new pro-to-college policy could not prevent Warren from participating despite the fact he had previously signed professional deals to play in the G-League.

Why is Bryson Warren Choosing to Leave Texas A&M?

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan stands on the sidelines during the second half against the Houston Cougars in a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As things stand, it remains unclear why Warren is choosing to enter the portal before ever suiting up for Texas A&M but there's a few possible reasons.

For starters, perhaps he and his legal team fear that the SEC will find a way to rule him ineligible under the new policy, making it pointless to try and stay at Texas A&M.

But on the other hand, maybe it's due to compensation reasons. Per reports from Travis L. Brown of KBTX Sports, the affidavit in Warren's push for the TRO said that his revenue sharing agreement with Texas A&M has him earning "approximately $500,000." Perhaps he wants to seek more money at another program.

It's important to emphasize that all of this is speculation at this point during a situation that is unlike any that Texas A&M fans -- or any team for that matter -- has seen or experienced.

Regardless, Warren will likely now be highly coveted by some elite programs due to his experience at the G-League level along with his impressive shooting ability.

Bryson Warren's Departure is Notable for Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan speaks to the media during a press conference ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Warren spent multiple season in the G-League, including two years with the Sioux Falls Skyforce and one with the Westchester Knicks.

In 72 career G-League games, Warren averaged 14.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest. Impressive numbers all around.

This kind of pro-level experience would have been huge for Texas A&M's roster this upcoming season during the second year of the Bucky McMillan era. The Aggies have increased expectations entering the fall, and Warren was viewed as a major reason why.

But now, the Texas A&M will have to rely even more on the portal additions of guys like PJ Haggerty (Kansas State), Jordan Pope (Texas), Cade Phillips (Tennessee) and Jalen Reece (LSU) among others.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.