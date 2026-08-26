Bryson Warren Might Be Eligible to Play For Texas A&M After All

The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team received some disappointing news last week when it was announced that guard Bryson Warren would be ineligible to play for the program next season due to the fact that played under contract in the NBA's G-League.

However, things are now shifting in a new, more postive direction for Warren and Texas A&M.

Warren has been granted a temporary restraining order against the NCAA that now makes him eligible to play for the Aggies during the 2026-27 campaign, per reports from Travis Brown of KBTX Sports.

How is Bryson Warren Impacted by SEC's New Eligibility Policy?

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan stands on the sidelines during the second half against the Houston Cougars in a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The SEC released a new set of eligibility rules on Tuesday that prohibits players from returning to the conference after pursuing professional opportunities in the NFL, NBA, WNBA or the NBA's G-League.

The rules state that SEC teams, including Texas A&M, can not roster a player that "signed a contract with an NFL (or other professional football league), NBA/G-League, or WNBA (or affiliate) team."

However, according to Brown's report, this won't impact Warren's eligibility with Texas A&M, even though he played multiple years in the G-League with the Sioux Falls Skyforce and Westchester Knicks.

The TRO, which was filed in Brazos Valley court, prohibits the SEC and other conferences from restricting Warren's eligibility next season. Warren has spent this offseason with the Texas A&M program, which included the team's trip to the Bahamas for a few exhibition games, but the eligibility issues prevented him from playing in those contests.

Now, it's looking like he will be able to rejoin his teammates.

It will be interesting to see if other players facing similar eligibility issues will try to take the same route in court in order to play next season.

Texas A&M Set to Have Loaded Roster With Return of Bryson Warren

Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Pope (0) shoots past Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Assuming that Warren will officially be able to join Texas A&M for next season, the Aggies will have a loaded roster with talent at multiple positions, particularly in the backcourt.

Texas A&M has already put together a new team that features the transfer portal additions of players like PJ Haggerty (Kansas State), Jalen Reec (LSU), Tyshawn Archie (McNeese), Jalen Shelley (Loyola Marymount), Cade Phillips (Tennessee) and more.

Most recently, the Aggies added former Texas guard Jordan Pope, who was granted another year of eligibility after a court ruling in the state of California.

With all these new additions, there's now increased excitement in College Station ahead of Bucky McMillan's second year as Texas A&M's head coach.

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