Rylan Griffen's Hilarious Exchange Perfectly Captures Texas A&M Basketball's Effort

Aggieland is embracing what it means to play "Bucky Ball," and the Texas A&M Aggies improved to 15-4 in the Bucky McMillan era. Heading into their Jan. 21 game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, the Aggies were eighth in the nation in scoring, averaging 91.9 points per game.

The offensive excellence was on full display in A&M's 88-68 win, as the team sank nine 3s and got to the line 24 times. However, it was also a picture-perfect example of the defensive effort required to win basketball games, as the Bulldogs were held under 70 points for the fourth time this season.

Rylan Griffen Highlights Texas A&M's Defensive Tenacity in Win Over Mississippi State

Texas A&M guard Ruben Dominguez (9) and Texas A&M guard Rylan Griffen (3) block Tennessee guard Bishop Boswell (3) during an NCAA basketball game between Tennessee and Texas A&M at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Jan. 13, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Aggies improved to 5-1 in the SEC after a tough and gritty defensive effort against Mississippi State. Texas A&M forced 11 turnovers, recording six steals and three blocks. Opponents have recorded double-digit turnovers in all but two games against Texas A&M; the Aggies are 14-3 in such games.

While Mississippi State has struggled recently — recording four straight losses after a 2-0 start to SEC play — the most notable impact was how A&M defended star guard Josh Hubbard. Heading into the night, the All-SEC guard was averaging 22.3 points per game, sixth in the country in scoring.

However, the Aggies allowed just 12 points from the third-year guard, forcing him to shoot just 5-for-14 (35.7%) from the field and 2-for-8 from 3-point range. He also recorded his first game since November with a negative assist-to-turnover ratio, logging two assists and three turnovers.

The job was not easy, as highlighted by Texas A&M guard Rylan Griffen. When asked during the post-game press conference what the team did to limit Hubbard's effectiveness with the ball in his hand, he had a simple answer: "I think it's the way we play. We make guards like that, [who] dribble a lot and need need the ball in their hand, we make them a little tired because we try to get it out their hands."

Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Josh Hubbard (12) drives between Texas A&M Aggies guard Ruben Dominguez (9) and guard Marcus Hill (0) during the second half at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Griffen credited the Aggies' defensive effort, consistently pressing Hubbard to force the ball out of his hands, as what held the star guard back on Wednesday night. He shared a humorous anecdote from the game, showing the impact that A&M's defense had on the Bulldogs' offense.

"I know Josh [Hubbard] personally," Griffen said. "So Josh actually came to me, and he was like, 'Dang, y'all going to stop pressing? Like, I'm getting tired out here.' And I'm like, 'Man, unfortunately not, bro. Like, trust me, it's both ways. We tired, y'all tired, too.'"

"But I would just say that we're used to doing it, so we don't get as tired as quick, but I feel like it was just the press that really slowed him down."

Griffen credited Hubbard as a player who is "capable of going for 40" on any night, making the execution of their defensive game plan that much more critical. By accelerating the Bulldogs' possessions and limiting their best player, the Aggies were able to keep their opponents uneasy offensively all night.

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan reacts during the first half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Aggies controlled the game by forcing the Bulldogs to play a style of basketball they did not want to play. It was not just by stifling Mississippi State's offense with a press on Hubbard — Texas A&M forced its opponent to play a sub-heavy style that is not standard.

"It's going to be hard to beat us just because we're bringing so many people in, a lot of fresh bodies out there," Griffen said. "Meanwhile, a lot of teams don't sub that much. I look on the box score, and they subbed … so just making teams play the way that they don't really want to play and make them play the way we want to play is a big key."

The Bulldogs played 12 players against the Aggies, with nine getting double-digit minutes. In three of Mississippi State's five SEC games, they played nine or fewer players, including in an overtime win over Texas.

It was a result of a mix between A&M's defensive tenacity wearing out Mississippi State's offense and the Aggies' offense tiring out the Bulldogs' defense as they moved the ball in transition. Texas A&M outpaced Mississippi State in fast-break points (11-4), second-chance points (10-5), and points off turnovers (14-0), enough to wear down any opponent.

The Aggies are preparing for a challenging upcoming stretch, which will put this play style to the test. After hosting South Carolina, Texas A&M has a pair of road dates with No. 21 Georgia and No. 17 Alabama before returning home against No. 16 Florida, the defending champions. This is a stretch that could define A&M's season, testing McMillan and his squad's resolve.