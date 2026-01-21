3 Players To Watch When Texas A&M Hosts Mississippi State

Texas A&M and Mississippi State should be a great matchup at Reed Arena.

Can the Aggies’ defense find a way to do enough against a Bulldogs' offense that is off to a hot start this season? Or will the Aggies' offense continue to ride the confidence after a big win against a Bulldogs defense that isn’t scared to go against physical teams?

Expect these three players on the offense for the Bulldogs to test the Aggies, who are severely undersized this season but are finding ways to hang in games and win.

Josh Hubbard, Guard

Dec 3, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Josh Hubbard (12) dribbles against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

A ton of people cannot stop talking about how special this guy is for the Bulldogs. Josh Hubbard has been one of the reasons coach Chris Jans and his group have been successful. If anyone looks at the stats, it speaks to how respected the player is when other teams go against him.

As a junior, Hubbard is making a name for himself, earning the most minutes on the roster. He’s also the leading scorer and the guy who averages the most assists per game. He is averaging 22.3 points per game to go along with his 3.8 assists. From the field, he is also a solid shooter, going 41.3 percent. Not only from the field, but from three, he can drill shots as a 33.8 percent shooter.

From the charity stripe, he is a 78.8 percent shooter, which means he forces a handful of fouls on other opponents. Out of the 18 games he appeared in, he has recorded double digits in all but one game, when he had only three. His best night was when he posted 30 points against Oklahoma, so watch out for the Madison, Mississippi native wearing No. 12 this season.

Jayden Epps, Guard

The most accurate shooter that the Bulldogs have this season from the charity stripe is Jayden Epps, which might not even be an issue for the Aggies, but it is something to be cautious about. Over the course of the season, the Aggies’ defense hasn’t struggled a ton to foul out because of a player’s ability to draw contact. For Epps, pay attention to how he might change the game because of his ability to persuade referees to blow the whistle.

Listed at 6-foot-2, Epps is one of those guys who any team can rely on to make shots when he is asked to. As someone who can not only draw trips to the free throw line but also create opportunities to make a couple of 3-pointers and knock down easy shots, he is special. He is shooting over 40 percent from the field and fights for the basketball on every opportunity, averaging 2.4 rebounds per game.

It seems like he has experienced a ton of different brands of basketball, the way he executes when he steps on the floor, and that is because he has. Playing with Georgetown for two seasons before going to Illinois for a year, he has played in two great conferences and now has the experience to go on the road in a rowdy SEC environment, so he isn’t scared of blocking out the noise and defenders around him. He affects games and will play a role in starting runs.

Ja’Borri McGhee, Forward

Another guard for Mississippi State who has been crucial in sparking some energy in the arena has been the senior Ja’Borri McGhee. As someone who didn’t start his career there, he certainly acts like he did because he has learned the basketball system that a Jans program likes to play.

He is approaching averaging double digits. Right now, he is at 9.1 points per game, along with 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists. As a Bulldog, he is doing his best to impact games, averaging 23.7 minutes. His season-high came against Utah when he registered 29 points, so he has the ability to be a high scorer, so the man wearing No. 2 might be a surprise to watch.

Where he thrives is downtown, as someone who is 41.7 percent, so he has that mindset of taking it when it's there. He does that, and it has been working out for him. From the field, he is 44.1 percent, so when he gets the ball, he will fire away if he has the open window.

Will A&M find a way to shut down these three players, or does Mississippi State have too much offense? It is all settled on Wednesday, January 21, at 8 p.m. on the SEC Network.