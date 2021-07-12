Should Texas A&M Men's Basketball Target This Oral Roberts Transfer?

The Texas A&M Basketball team was listed as a top school for this Oral Roberts transfer.

The Texas A&M men's basketball team is right in the middle of one of the most unique offseasons in program history. Head coach Buzz Williams has overhauled almost the entire roster. Very quietly, the Aggies men's basketball team looks quite different than it did just one year ago.

Included in the roster overhaul is bringing in Plano, Texas guard Manny Obaseki and a handful of players fresh out of the transfer portal, including former Duke Blue Devil Henry Coleman.

There will be a few returning players, but the team's starting lineup should look vastly different than it did last season. After a disappointing 2020-2021 campaign for the men's basketball program, things need to improve quickly and drastically.

Could Kevin Obanor help this program along? Over a week ago, he entered the transfer portal. If his name sounds familiar, then you probably watched Oral Roberts University's 'cinderella run' at this year's NCAA Tournament, which Obanor was a big part of.

The ORU forward averaged 18.7 points and 9.6 rebounds per game while shooting over 50-percent from the field. He also made 46.3-percent of his shots from beyond the 3-point line.

He can be an elite volume scorer and long-range shooter.

In the NCAA Tournament, Obanor scored 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a game where his team booted the second-seed Ohio State Buckeyes. He then followed that performance with a 28-point, 11 rebound performance against seventh-seeded Florida.

Obanor is the kind of player who can step up in big-game, big-time situations, and that's not something the Aggies had a year ago.

On Sunday, Obanor tweeted his top ten transfer destinations, with Texas A&M being included:

Obanor is originally from Houston, Texas, so the Aggies have a geographical advantage over other schools listed.

Maybe the biggest selling point for Texas A&M is the fact that he can immediately get playing time with a young team that needs a big-time leader. That could potentially improve his NBA draft stock.

If he hasn't already, Buzz Williams needs to make the Oral Roberts forward a priority. He's a game-changing player that would be welcome on any school's roster.

