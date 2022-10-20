A&M Transfer KK Robinson Has Work Ethic Buzz Williams Hasn't 'Seen in a Long Time'

As SEC basketball Media Days got underway in Birmingham, Ala. on Wednesday, Texas A&M Aggies coach Buzz Williams discussed in detail his new-look roster and the current state of things in college basketball.

But something that stood out was the way he talked about Aggies guard Khlaen "KK" Robinson, who transferred to A&M over the offseason after spending the last two seasons with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Williams, who recruited Robinson out of high school, admitted that the work ethic he's shown this offseason is unlike anything he's seen in a while.

"He's fit in great," Williams said. "He's an exceptionally hard worker. He spends an inordinate amount of time in the gym working on his game individually at a rate that I haven't seen in a long time."

Robinson averaged 1.9 points, 0.8 assists, and 6.3 minutes per game in two seasons with the Razorbacks and coach Eric Musselman. The 6-0, 180-pound guard never quite found a role with a loaded Arkansas team that has made it to the Elite Eight the past two seasons.

His final game with the Hogs actually came against A&M in the semifinal of the SEC Tournament in March. Robinson had five points and a steal, but the Aggies prevailed, upsetting Arkansas 82-64.

"He gives us another ball guard," Williams said. "I like left-handed guys. He's done a good job of learning how we play on both ends of the floor. Obviously, every day is brand new to him. He feels like he's trying to catch up on what he doesn't know. But he's been remarkable, great character.

Robinson appeared in just 19 games last season and played 5.1 minutes per contest, usually entering the fold if the result was trending toward a blowout. But on an Aggies squad that lost star guard Quenton Jackson over the offseason, Robinson could find a key role off the bench.



Robinson had A&M in his top seven in Aug. 2019 before committing to Arkansas that November. The Bryant, AR. native was a product of the prestigious Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, VA) before becoming a highly-coveted recruit in his home state. Oak Hill has produced a number of talented NBA players, including Carmelo Anthony, Brandon Jennings, Josh Smith, and Rajon Rondo.

He'll give Aggies fans a first look at what he can do when A&M opens up the season against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on Monday, Nov. 7.

