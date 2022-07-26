Texas A&M's Opponent for Myrtle Beach Invitational Revealed

The Texas A&M Aggies revealed the non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season Monday, but one hole remained in the slate, as it was still an unknown who the Aggies would be playing for the beginning of the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Nov. 17.

Now per reports for CBS Sports Tuesday, the Aggies will be playing the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes in the tournament. It's still unclear what time the matchup will be played and who the Aggies could face should they advance.

But a win against Tulsa won't come easy if history is any indication.

Surprisingly, A&M is 0-7 all-time against Tulsa, with the most recent loss coming in a 67-56 defeat in Nov. 2008. Since the first meeting between the two programs in 1954, five of the losses for the Aggies have come at home in College Station.

Luckily for A&M, the Golden Hurricanes were 11-20 last season and 4-14 in conference play. It was the team's worst conference record in over 35 years.

Here is the rest of A&M's non-conference schedule:

vs. Texas A&M-Kingsville - Friday, Nov. 4

vs. Lousiana-Monroe - Monday, Nov. 7

vs. Abilene Christian - Friday, Nov. 11

Myrtle Beach Invitational, First Round vs. Tulsa- Nov. 17 - 20

@ DePaul - Friday, Nov. 25

vs. Boise State (in Fort Worth) - Saturday, Dec. 3

vs. Oregon State - Sunday, Dec. 11

@ Memphis - Saturday, Dec. 17

vs. Wofford - Tuesday, Dec. 20

vs. Northwestern State - Tuesday, Dec. 27

vs. Prairie View A&M - Friday, Dec. 30

The Aggies, who suffered a one-point loss in the NIT title game to the Xavier Musketeers this past season, were controversially left of the 64-team pool in the NCAA Tournament in March.

But A&M coach Buzz Williams has already been retooling his roster with transfer talent in preparation for a season where the Aggies will need to see more consistent success in order to compete in March Madness. The additions of Arkansas guard Khalen "KK" Robinson, Mississippi State guard Andersson Garcia, Wichita State guard Dexter Dennis, and Michigan State forward Julius Marble II will give the Aggies a much different look next season.

