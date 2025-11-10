All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies Basketball Star Looks Set to Make Long-Awaited Debut

Bucky McMillan and the Texas A&M Aggies might have a key part of their game plan in their possession Friday night when they host the UCF Knights.

Aaron Raley

Nov 6, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas Southern Tigers head coach Johnny Jones, right, is greeted by Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan, left, prior to the game at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Following the team's catastrophic 87-63 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater Sunday afternoon, Bucky McMillan and the Texas A&M Aggies were in need of some good news to uplift their spirits.

And it seems that they could have a chance to receive that news by Friday night against the UCF Knights.

During the ESPN broadcast of the game, the broadcasters mentioned that they were told that A&M forward Mackenzie Mgbako, who has been sidelined since September with an injury, felt "100 percent" and that there was a chance he could see the court for Friday night's contest.

Texas A&M Star Transfer to Debut Friday Night?

The Indiana Hoosiers transfer suffered a foot injury a couple of months ago, and should he prove the rumors to be true and take the court against UCF, he would be returning to the team a couple of weeks ahead of schedule, which Bucky McMillan surely would happily accept.

Oct 15, 2025; Birmingham, AL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies forward Mackenzie Mgbako talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Grand Bohemian Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

“(Mgbako) had a good surgery and should be back sometime in early to mid-November,"McMillan said earlier in the preseason."It’s not one that will jeopardize anything when he gets back.”

Mgbako was a silver lining for the Hoosiers in 2024, a team that saw a 19-13 record (10-10 conference) under head coach Mike Woodson.

The big man averaged 12.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game and also made 81 percent of his free throws as the Hoosiers' season ended with a 72-59 loss to the Oregon Ducks in the Big 10 Tournament.

And despite the minor setback with the injury, Mgbako is already looking forward to competing with his new team, and simply wants to make sure he is fully healthy before he steps back onto the hardwood.

“I’m ready man,” Mgbako said last month to the media. “This is one of the injuries you never want to rush it or put a timetable on it. As soon as my body feels good, I’m going to get back on the court.” 

Mgbako credited A&M's coaching staff with his decision to make the move from Indiana, which had to be a breath of fresh air for an area of the team that is still building chemistry as much as the players are.

“They were just supporting me with whatever I wanted to do, whether that be keep my name in the draft or come back,” Mgbako said. “They support me fully. A lot of genuine people. All of them are genuine on that staff. They were just with me through the whole way.”

The Aggies and Knights tip off from Reed Arena Friday night at 7:00 PM.

