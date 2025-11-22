All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Manhattan Jaspers: Live Updates, Box Score

The Texas A&M Aggies look to get the ball back rolling when they welcome the Manhattan Jaspers to Reed Arena.

Aaron Raley

Nov 18, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan motions during the first half against the Montana Grizzlies at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
After a stellar start to the season gave way to a shaky next three contests, the Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team will look to turn their first season with Bucky McMillan around when they host the Manhattan Jaspers at Reed Arena Friday night.

The Aggies come fresh off of a close win over Montana Tuesday night, where they almost surrendered a 19-point lead late in the game, winning by a narrow margin of 86-81.

"Bucky Ball" has taken a little longer to take shape than many fans were likely expecting, but as the season goes along, everything should come together.

Ags vs. Jaspers

Texas A&M comes into the game with a 3-2 season record, with both of their losses coming in double digit differentials against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (24) and UCF Knights (12), respectively.

Texas A&M Aggies guard Ruben Dominguez (9) dribbles the ball against the Montana Grizzlies at Reed Arena.
The Manhattan Jaspers have also suffered both of their losses in tremendous fashion, losing by 31 points and 30 points to the USC Trojans and Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, respectively.

The tip-off is scheduled for Friday night at 7:00 PM from Reed Arena, and be sure to check back here for live updates and the box score as the action unfolds.

Follow below for live updates as the game progresses.

1st Half

2nd Half

Manhattan

Texas A&M

Aaron Raley
AARON RALEY

Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron earned a degree from Texas A&M University in journalism, with minors in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional levels, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.

