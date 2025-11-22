Texas A&M Aggies vs. Manhattan Jaspers: Live Updates, Box Score
After a stellar start to the season gave way to a shaky next three contests, the Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team will look to turn their first season with Bucky McMillan around when they host the Manhattan Jaspers at Reed Arena Friday night.
The Aggies come fresh off of a close win over Montana Tuesday night, where they almost surrendered a 19-point lead late in the game, winning by a narrow margin of 86-81.
"Bucky Ball" has taken a little longer to take shape than many fans were likely expecting, but as the season goes along, everything should come together.
Ags vs. Jaspers
Texas A&M comes into the game with a 3-2 season record, with both of their losses coming in double digit differentials against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (24) and UCF Knights (12), respectively.
The Manhattan Jaspers have also suffered both of their losses in tremendous fashion, losing by 31 points and 30 points to the USC Trojans and Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, respectively.
The tip-off is scheduled for Friday night at 7:00 PM from Reed Arena, and be sure to check back here for live updates and the box score as the action unfolds.
