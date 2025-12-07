Texas A&M Aggies vs. SMU Mustangs: Live Updates, Box Score

Bucky McMillan and the Texas A&M Aggies still have a little over one month before they begin conference play in the 2025-26 college basketball season, but they will be opposing a team from the Lone Star State on the hardwood Sunday afternoon.

The Aggies and SMU Mustangs are set to tip off at 4:00 PM in the Hoop Hype XL presented by Basketball University, which is taking place at College Park Center in Arlington, TX at the University of Texas-Arlington campus.

The Maroon and White are looking to extend their five-game winning streak after coming off of a successful SEC/ACC challenge against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Ags vs. 'Stangs

Texas A&M currently boasts an 8-2 record on the season, and have been on a tear since losing a pair of contests earlier in the season to UCF and Oklahoma State.

Texas A&M Aggies guard Ruben Dominguez (9) reacts during the second half against the Manhattan Jaspers at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

McMillan's team may have their match in the Mustangs, who are 8-1, with their only defeat coming at the hands of another SEC team, the Vanderbilt Commodores last Wednesday, 88-69.

The Ags have been led on the court by Spanish star Ruben Dominguez, who leads the team with 15.9 points per game in the 2025 season, along with 50 percent field-goal shooting and 92.3 percent from the charity stripe.

The two team are set to tip off at 4:00 from Arlington, be sure to check back here for live updates as the action unfolds.

Follow below for live updates as the game progresses.