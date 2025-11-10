Bucky McMillan Has A Clear Message to Texas A&M Fans Following Loss to Oklahoma State
Texas A&M basketball suffered its first loss of the season on the road at Oklahoma State, where the Aggies were physically outmatched and overwhelmed by the Cowboys from top to bottom. The Pokes led for the majority of the game by double digits, as when the dust settled in Stillwater, Oklahoma, the Maroon and White were bested, 87-63.
Despite the loss, however, head coach Bucky McMillan had a calm demeanor about him in his postgame debrief with Texas A&M Athletics, making it clear and firm that this kind of loss isn't what is to be expected as a regular experience at A&M.
McMillan's statement was simple: "What I can say to all Aggie fans is that this is not what you can expect from my program, but I'm glad this happened in one of our earlier games instead of one of the later games."
Growing Pains
With such a lack of reps together, the Aggies are bound to still have some work to do when it comes to getting the right level of synergy to get the job done. Guard Marcus Hill was the only player in Maroon and White to record double digit points, as his counterparts were in a mix of foul trouble and having an offnight in shooting.
Nevertheless, McMillan still sees potential in his squad, as the season still has plenty of time left before the postseason even has a sliver of finality. There were plenty of upsides despite the loss, with guard Rubén Dominguez being among the bright spots in an otherwise lackluster night from the Aggies.
The former Spanish pro kept his hot hand dealing from beyond the arc, knocking down a team-best 3 three-pointers to help give A&M something to write home about. Additionally, the Aggies were shooting over 80% at the charity stripe, a skill that had eluded them in years past, especially in moments at the NCAA Tournament.
Even so, there are not many things carried over from the previous regime besides guard Chris McDermott, the only other player or staffer left over from former coach Buzz Williams' tenure at the helm of the A&M program.
McMillan will look to get back on track with a home contest against UCF, a team that upset the Aggies at the beginning of last season to kick off the 2024-2025 season. Therefore, Hill, Dominguez, and the rest of the A&M crew have a golden opportunity to prove their coach's statement right to the 12th Man at Reed Arena.