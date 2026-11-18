This Texas A&M basketball offense is unreal.

Look at how well the Aggies have shot the ball through five games, leading to a 5-0 start to the 2026-27 season. From that elite shooting, the Maroon and White are now shooting at a clip that cannot be overlooked.

Over five games, A&M has scored 85 or more points, the longest such streak in program history. In four of those five games, the team has scored 97 or more points. Three of those five games have resulted in 100 or more points. Pretty solid basketball.

Credit head coach Bucky McMillan for having a genius mind and setting the tone and expectations high through the first month of the season, because without him and the work these players have put in, the system doesn't look the same.

Bucky Ball System

Nov 16, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard PJ Haggerty (4) drives to the basket against the SE Louisiana Lions at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This system, known as “Bucky Ball,” is very fast-paced, with an uptempo offense that can shoot lights out. The offense is one of the best in the nation, ranking among the top teams in the SEC for three-point shooting, free-throw shooting, and assists.

Part of what makes this unit special is its ability to get players in double figures consistently, and that has been a theme this season. This team loves to share the basketball and pass, which McMillan has consistently discussed at the podium.

When it shares the ball, it makes the biggest difference. He has constantly harped on being unselfish and putting the team first over individual stats, which is one of the many reasons the Aggies have seen success up to this point.

Another part of what has made the offense flow and get into rhythm is their size this year, unlike last year, when they lacked it. McMillan brought in transfers Jalen Shelley and Cade Phillips to help out the two veteran returners in this group, Mackenzie Mgbako and Zach Clemence.

With their ability to clean the glass and haul in those important rebounds, they've helped the team get down court and get better looks, which has helped set up the rest of the offense.

Slashing and three-point shooting have been other pieces of this group’s success, as major transfer additions like Kansas State transfer PJ Haggerty, Texas transfer Jordan Pope, and McNeese transfer Tyshawn Archie have heated up early and adapted to the system.

A&M has found success in other departments as well, which is also part of this team’s DNA. That is the ability to lock in with that mother-in-law defense that forces turnovers, as it has held every opponent to under 70 points. Not every program can say that five games into the season.

Another remarkable mark is that the Aggies are 10th nationally in holding opponents to a 33.3 shooting percentage. The Aggies are also creating 20.6 turnovers per game and forcing 11.8 steals, which sits 13th nationally.

At this rate, it's hard to overlook this group's potential for a deep run. All the pieces are there, and so are all the early indications.

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