Texas A&M Swoops Past Louisiana-Monroe for Second Straight 100-Point Performance

Three games. Three wins.

Texas A&M hosted Louisiana-Monroe at Reed Arena for the third game of the college basketball season, and the home team walked away with a quality 108-67 win before facing its first Power 4 opponent on Thursday.

Head coach Bucky McMillan chose not to change the starting five, rolling with guards Jordan Pope and PJ Haggerty alongside forwards Jalen Shelley, Cade Phillips, and Mackenzie Mgabko.

"It's good to play a lot of guys in the game," McMillan said. "We wanted to space out the minutes. We want to build the depth of our team. You go through the season with injuries and sicknesses, so you want to build the depth."

Leading the evening in scoring was Haggerty, who finished with 22 points, five rebounds, and three assists. From the field, he nailed nine of his 13 field goals, made one 3-pointer, and went 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. That performance made it the third time this season he finished with double digits.

To keep it brief, the Aggies' shooting from three in the first period was ugly, and they couldn't buy a basket. To start, Mgbako went 0-for-5 from three, and his teammates couldn't knock down their shots either, as only three fell in the first 20 minutes of action.

A&M finished the evening with much better decision-making, including sharing the basketball. From the field, the Maroon and White shot 52 percent and concluded going 29 percent from three.

First Half vs Second Half

Nov 9, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan looks on during the first half against the UL Monroe Warhawks at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tallying 54 points going into halftime, with the Aggies’ defense allowing only 27, isn’t an awful start, considering the Warhawks' offense couldn’t produce enough points and had to claw back in an outing that was all Bucky Ball from the tip.

Based on how A&M shot going into the locker room, it didn't look like it would be a 27-point game, but that was partly because of the aggressive defense that forced 14 turnovers, resulting in 17 points off turnovers.

From the field, the Maroon and White shot 47 percent in the first half after a start that felt the opposite of where it began, going 33 percent from the field and shooting 14 percent from three with 11:56 to go, when only one of the first seven 3s rattled in.

A 12-0 run at 16:58, ending at 13:06, saw three free throws, two jumpers, one layup, and one three-pointer give McMillan and Co. an early 16-3 lead. Mgbako started it with a jumper, followed by two fastbreak opportunities by Haggerty and Rylan Griffen, which gave A&M the next five points before Neiko Mundey drew a foul on his layup, and earned his first chance to get to the charity stripe. He buried his free throw, and Clemence got ULM to foul again to start solid from the free-throw line.

McNeese State transfer Tyshawn Archie joined the action with the next five points for the Aggies before Pope took the baton and was off to the races, scoring seven of the nine points to build an encouraging 40-15 lead with five left on the clock.

Right before half, the Aggies had a 6-0 stretch, with two layups by Archie and Haggerty and Griffen heading to the line for his first two free throws of the night.

In the second half, the Aggies saw Haggerty make his way inside for a layup before the defense allowed a pair of fastbreak points that contributed to the quick 6-0 run. Four of the next eight points for the Aggies came at the charity stripe.

Clemence cashed in at the free-throw line with three free throws before tacking on his first triple. Mundey and Archie hit back-to-back 3-pointers to extend the lead to 81-48.

The 6-foot-11 forward Josh Irving found an open lane and used it to his advantage by climbing the ladder for the hammer, and soon after, the crowd erupted when Archie slammed one home for himself.

"Once I got my feet right, I knew I was going to dunk it," Archie said.

Irving wasn’t done, with a lob from Jalen Shelley to finish the possession with a spectacular slam that gave A&M its biggest lead, 93-54.

LSU transfer Jalen Reece added to the three-point list with a bucket of his own to get within two points of the 100-point mark before Griffen sank both free throws to reach it.

A&M went on to score eight more points, gliding past ULM with ease.

Next up for A&M is its toughest test yet, as Oklahoma State storms into town, with tipoff beginning at 7 p.m. on SEC Network+.

"We should be ready to go," McMillan said.

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