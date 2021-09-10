Aggies Men's Basketball Full Schedule Released

September 10, 2021
Texas A&M Men's Basketball SEC Schedule Revealed

Aggies men's basketball released its SEC schedule; play begins Jan. 4.
The 2021-2022 Texas A&M men's basketball program released its SEC schedule Thursday, with league games beginning Jan. 4.

Home games for the Aggies include Arkansas, Ole Miss, Kentucky, South Carolina, Missouri, LSU, Florida, Georgia and Mississippi State, while road games will be at Georgia, Missouri, Arkansas, LSU, Tennessee, Auburn, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss and Alabama.

Additionally, the SEC Tournament is going to be played March 9-13 in Tampa, Florida, at Amalie Arena.

TV designations and tip times will be announced soon. 

The full men's basketball schedule is here:

DATEOPPONENT

Nov. 1

Texas A&M - Kingsville (Exhibition)

Nov. 10

North Florida

Nov. 12

Abilene Christian

Nov. 14

Texas A&M - Corpus Christi

Nov. 17

Houston Baptist

Nov. 22

Wisconsin (Maui Invitational)

Nov. 23

Houston or Butler (Maui Invitational)

Nov. 24

TBD (Maui Invitational)

Nov. 30

New Orleans

Dec. 11

TCU (Toyota Center, Houston, Texas)

Dec. 14

Tulane

Dec. 18

at Oregon State

Dec. 21

Northwestern State

Dec. 29

Central Arkansas

Jan. 4

at Georgia

Jan. 8

Arkansas

Jan. 11

Ole Miss

Jan. 15

at Missouri

Jan. 19

Kentucky

Jan. 22

at Arkansas

Jan. 26

at LSU

Jan. 29

South Carolina

Feb. 1

at Tennessee

Feb. 5

Missouri

Feb. 12

at Auburn

Feb. 15

Florida

Feb. 19

at Vanderbilt

Feb. 22

Georgia

Feb. 26

at Ole Miss

Mar. 2

at Alabama

Mar. 5

Mississippi State

For all the latest on Texas A&M men's basketball and athletics, stay with AllAggies.com throughout the season.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

