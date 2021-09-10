Aggies Men's Basketball Full Schedule Released

Texas A&M Men's Basketball SEC Schedule Revealed
The 2021-2022 Texas A&M men's basketball program released its SEC schedule Thursday, with league games beginning Jan. 4.
Home games for the Aggies include Arkansas, Ole Miss, Kentucky, South Carolina, Missouri, LSU, Florida, Georgia and Mississippi State, while road games will be at Georgia, Missouri, Arkansas, LSU, Tennessee, Auburn, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss and Alabama.
Additionally, the SEC Tournament is going to be played March 9-13 in Tampa, Florida, at Amalie Arena.
TV designations and tip times will be announced soon.
The full men's basketball schedule is here:
|DATE
|OPPONENT
Nov. 1
Texas A&M - Kingsville (Exhibition)
Nov. 10
North Florida
Nov. 12
Abilene Christian
Nov. 14
Texas A&M - Corpus Christi
Nov. 17
Houston Baptist
Nov. 22
Wisconsin (Maui Invitational)
Nov. 23
Houston or Butler (Maui Invitational)
Nov. 24
TBD (Maui Invitational)
Nov. 30
New Orleans
Dec. 11
TCU (Toyota Center, Houston, Texas)
Dec. 14
Tulane
Dec. 18
at Oregon State
Dec. 21
Northwestern State
Dec. 29
Central Arkansas
Jan. 4
at Georgia
Jan. 8
Arkansas
Jan. 11
Ole Miss
Jan. 15
at Missouri
Jan. 19
Kentucky
Jan. 22
at Arkansas
Jan. 26
at LSU
Jan. 29
South Carolina
Feb. 1
at Tennessee
Feb. 5
Missouri
Feb. 12
at Auburn
Feb. 15
Florida
Feb. 19
at Vanderbilt
Feb. 22
Georgia
Feb. 26
at Ole Miss
Mar. 2
at Alabama
Mar. 5
Mississippi State
