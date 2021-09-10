Aggies Men's Basketball Full Schedule Released

The 2021-2022 Texas A&M men's basketball program released its SEC schedule Thursday, with league games beginning Jan. 4.

Home games for the Aggies include Arkansas, Ole Miss, Kentucky, South Carolina, Missouri, LSU, Florida, Georgia and Mississippi State, while road games will be at Georgia, Missouri, Arkansas, LSU, Tennessee, Auburn, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss and Alabama.

Additionally, the SEC Tournament is going to be played March 9-13 in Tampa, Florida, at Amalie Arena.

TV designations and tip times will be announced soon.

The full men's basketball schedule is here:

DATE OPPONENT Nov. 1 Texas A&M - Kingsville (Exhibition) Nov. 10 North Florida Nov. 12 Abilene Christian Nov. 14 Texas A&M - Corpus Christi Nov. 17 Houston Baptist Nov. 22 Wisconsin (Maui Invitational) Nov. 23 Houston or Butler (Maui Invitational) Nov. 24 TBD (Maui Invitational) Nov. 30 New Orleans Dec. 11 TCU (Toyota Center, Houston, Texas) Dec. 14 Tulane Dec. 18 at Oregon State Dec. 21 Northwestern State Dec. 29 Central Arkansas Jan. 4 at Georgia Jan. 8 Arkansas Jan. 11 Ole Miss Jan. 15 at Missouri Jan. 19 Kentucky Jan. 22 at Arkansas Jan. 26 at LSU Jan. 29 South Carolina Feb. 1 at Tennessee Feb. 5 Missouri Feb. 12 at Auburn Feb. 15 Florida Feb. 19 at Vanderbilt Feb. 22 Georgia Feb. 26 at Ole Miss Mar. 2 at Alabama Mar. 5 Mississippi State

