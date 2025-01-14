Texas A&M Star Wade Taylor IV OUT vs. No. 8 Kentucky
The Texas A&M Aggies will be without their top player for the fourth game in a row.
According to the SEC Student-Athlete Availability Report, Taylor is set to miss the fourth-straight game for the Aggies when they take on the No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday night.
Taylor IV has missed the past three games with what is believed to be a knee injury, with the Aggies winning two of those games over Texas and Oklahoma, and dropping the third to Alabama.
In the 80-60 win over the Texas Longhorns in the SEC opener, Parker Rehm of FOX 44 reported that Taylor IV was dealing with "knee tightness," so it's possible the knee has remained an issue during his absence.
Taylor IV ended up finishing that game with 13 points, three rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes of action before missing the games against Oklahoma and Alabama. Fortunately for the Aggies, transfer guard Zhuric Phelps has stepped up in a major way, highlighted by his career-high 34 points and go-ahead triple with 19.6 seconds left in the thrilling 80-78 comeback win over the Sooners on Wednesday.
Then, the Aggies' nine-game win streak finally came to an end vs. No. 5 Alabama on Saturday in a narrow loss.
Aggies head coach Buzz Williams was asked about the status of Taylor following their loss to Alabama, and simply shook his head and mumbled "uh-uh" while not having the happiest of looks on his face.
In other words, it appears that based on Williams' reaction to the question, the Aggies star could be out for an extended period of time.
This season, Taylor IV is averaging a team-high 15.7 points and 4.8 assists per game.
The Aggies will take on the No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. CT, with the game set to be broadcast on ESPN2.
