Aggies Blow Big Lead, Beat Georgia At Buzzer, 81-79

The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team never trailed in its game against the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens on Tuesday night until there were just five seconds left in the second half. They would go on to win 81-79 with a buzzer-beater 3-pointer by guard Marcus Williams after blowing a 17-point first-half lead.

Turnovers, an aggressive Bulldogs offense in the second half, as well as missed foul shots late in the game were almost the Aggies undoing against their first SEC opponent of the season.

A&M ( 12-2, 1-0 SEC) had 14 turnovers against Georgia's 16, but the Aggies couldn't hold on to the ball late when the Bulldogs (5-9, 0-1 SEC) were aggressive, and missed important foul shots in the second half, shooting just 71.4 percent from the stripe.

After jumping out to a 46-34 halftime lead, A&M watched Georgia start the second frame on a 17-9 run, getting to within 55-51 of the Aggies.

The Aggies took the ball after the final television timeout leading 75-71 with 2:49 remaining in the game. The Aggies' Quenton Jackson missed a three that was rebounded by Kario Oquendo for the Bulldogs, but the Bulldogs handed the ball back to A&M after an offensive foul with 2:20 to play.

Williams missed another open 3-pointer that was rebounded by Georgia. UGA's Braelen Bridges was fouled by Henry Coleman III on the rebound and made both free throws making the Aggies' lead just 75-73 with 47 seconds remaining.

Coleman III was fouled and made one-of-two foul shots before Georgia's Noah Baumann hit a three with 38 seconds left to tie the game at 76-76, prompting an A&M timeout with 24 seconds left in regulation.

The Bulldogs Jaxon Etter fouled Coleman III on the inbounds pass but Coleman III made both foul shots giving the Aggies a 78-76 lead with 14 seconds left when Georgia called a timeout.

Oquendo made an easy layup coming out of the timeout, tying the game at 78, and was fouled on the shot by Aaron Cash with 5 seconds remaining.

Oquendo made the free throw giving Georgia a one-point lead, but with no timeout called by the Aggies, Marcus Williams raced up the floor after the inbounds pass and hit the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer for A&M's 81-79 win.

The Aggies were led in scoring by Coleman III with 23 points and Cash tied Coleman III with seven rebounds. Marcus Williams chipped in 18 points and five assists while Wade Taylor IV was the only other A&M player in double digits with 10.

Georgia had three players score more than 10, as Oquendo poured in 21 points along with five rebounds, Baumann had 19 points and four rebounds, while Bridges scored 12 points and led the team with seven boards.

A&M is now 1-0 in SEC play while Georgia falls to 0-1, and the Aggies next face the Arkansas Razorbacks at Reed Arena at 12:00 p.m. CT on Jan. 8 as they continue their SEC schedule.

