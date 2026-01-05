Texas A&M Signs Elite Kicker Via Transfer Portal

The Texas A&M Aggies need to find a kicker. In fact, it's one of their biggest needs for 2026.

The kicking situation was always an issue in College Station throughout the year. It was never really stable.

Both the placekickers on the roster, senior Randy Bond and Jared Zirkel, are out of eligibility and are moving on from the football team. Given how crucial this open spot on the current roster can be, it’s important that the Aggies get this right.

Texas A&M began its search in the transfer portal for options, and now, it appears they have found one.

According to reports from On3, the Aggies have signed star Illinois kicker David Olano after his visit this past weekened.

A New Aggies Kicker Soon?

Sep 28, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini kicker David Olano (24) lines up a field goal kick during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Olano is a two-time All-Big 10 kicker with the Illini and surprisingly transferred just two days after kicking the game-winning 29-yard field goal in the Music City Bowl against Tennessee. The 5-foot-11, 180-lb kicker played in all 13 games and was 20 of 23 (87 percent) on field goal attempts this season and a perfect 44 of 44 on his extra points.

He most recently went 3 of 3 in the Music City Bowl and also holds Illinois’ single-game record of five field goals and 19 points against Purdue in 2024. Olano hit another game-winner against No. 21 USC, this one from 41 yards out.

Illinois walks it off in the Music City Bowl, 30–28 over Tennessee 🤯🔥 @IlliniFootball pic.twitter.com/02RAdsutju — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) December 31, 2025

Olano is 37 of 43 overall (86 percent) in his two seasons at Illinois with a long of 50 yards. The Naperville, Illinois native is clearly looking for a bigger opportunity after an excellent junior season, and it could be in the SEC with Texas A&M. Olano was a three-star recruit out of high school and ranked the No. 3 kicker in his class according to 247.

The Aggies will be playing in a lot of meaningful games in front of the 110k fans at Kyle Field, and Olano has shown the ability to make clutch kicks.

After being such a reliable kicker, especially last season, Bond was expected to hold down the kicking for the Aggies. It was anything but as Bond went only 12 of 19 (63 percent) for the season and played in 10 of the 13 games. Zirkel was not really much better in his limited opportunities, going 4 of 7 (57 percent) with no attempts from beyond 39 yards.

Olano ultimately picked the Aggies over competition from other elite schools such as Ohio State.