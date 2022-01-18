A&M Faces Biggest Test Yet vs No. 12 Kentucky

The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team hosts the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. CT in an SEC matchup that should prove to be the Aggies' biggest test of the season thus far.

Coach Buzz Williams lost most of his roster from a season ago to the transfer portal, opening the door for Williams to make improvements at almost every position. And now, as the Aggies sit at 15-2 (4-0 SEC) the team and the program are clicking on all cylinders.

A&M's two losses were to Wisconsin and TCU, both at neutral sites, so the Aggies are still perfect at home. Last time out, the Aggies shocked Missouri in Columbia by coming back from 13 down to hang on late and win 67-64 on Saturday.

Quenton Jackson leads the Aggies in scoring with 12.9 points per game while grabbing 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game.

Henry Coleman III offers help with 11 ppg while Marcus Williams averages 10.2.

A&M is currently enjoying an eight-game winning streak and is perfect at home and in SEC play.

No. 12 Kentucky is 14-3 (4-1 SEC) and is coming off maybe one of the more impressive wins in the Calipari era, dominating the No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers 107-79 on Saturday.

Oscar Tshiebwe leads the Wildcats in points (16.5), rebounds (14.9), and blocks (1.9) this season while Sahvir Wheeler dishes a team-leading 7.3 assists per game.

MATCHUP: Texas A&M Aggies vs Kentucky Wildcats

WHERE: Reed Arena, College Station, Texas

WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2021, 7:30 p.m. CT

HOW TO WATCH: SEC Network

HOW TO LISTEN: Radio (Texas A&M Sports Network), 1620 AM / 94.5 FM (Locally) XM 386

BETTING (SI Sportsbook)

SPREAD: Kentucky -7

TOTAL: 146 (o -110, u -118)

MONEYLINE: Texas A&M +250, Kentucky -376

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

Follow Timm Hamm on Twittter @IndyCarTim.