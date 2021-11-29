Aggies Guard Jackson Honored By SEC

Quenton Jackson is a big reason the Aggies are 6-1 and put on a good showing at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational in Las Vegas

The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team has started the young 2021-22 season 6-1, with the lone loss being to the Wisconsin Badgers at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational early last week.

A&M has started fast, with wins over North Florida, Abilene Christian, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, and Houston Baptist, before losing to the Badgers in its first game at the tournament in Las Vegas. The Aggies then beat Butler and Notre Dame to finish off their visit to Nevada.

Although guard Quenton Jackson is technically a backup, it's all part of coach Buzz Williams' rotation - The hot hand off the bench to spell the starters to keep the defenses moving.

Jackson has been the Aggies' best player, starter or not, and the SEC is taking notice.

On Monday afternoon, Jackson was named the SEC Player of the Week, after his strong performance last week in Las Vegas.

Jackson, a 6-foot-5, 173-pound senior from Los Angeles, California, averaged 16 points, 4 rebounds, and 2.7 steals in the Aggies' three games in Las Vegas. He also pitched in a career-high five steals in the win over Butler, showing off his defensive skills.

The Aggies were down 14 points early to Notre Dame, but Jackson's season-high 18 points helped A&M to its largest come-from-behind win since 2016.

On the season, through seven games, Jackson is averaging 13 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while shooting 44.1 percent from the floor.

The Aggies men's basketball team returns to action on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at Reed Arena in College Station to take on the New Orleans Privateers. The game will tip-off at 6:00 p.m. CT and be broadcast on the SEC Network and ESPN+.

