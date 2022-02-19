Aggies Trailing Commodores Early: Men's Hoops Live Game Updates

The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team travels north to Nashville to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores at 5 p.m. CT at Memorial Gymnasium in an SEC matchup that A&M hopes will be the beginning of a shiny new winning streak.

Vanderbilt, which boasts the SEC's leading scorer in Scottie Pippen Jr., lost on the road 94-80 to No. 2 Auburn on Wednesday night while Wade Taylor IV’s three free throws with 19 seconds left helped the Texas A&M Aggies break their eight-game losing streak and beat the Florida Gators, 56-55, on Tuesday night.

Pippen Jr. leads the Commodores and the SEC averaging 19.3 points per game while also leading his team in assists (3.9) and steals (1.9). Jordan Wright pulls down a team-best 6.2 rebounds and Quentin Millora-Brown swats 1.2 blocks per contest.

The Aggies are led by points-leader Quenton Jackson who scores 13.1 points per game, Marcus Williams who tosses 3.5 assists, and Henry Coleman III who grabs 6.2 rebounds while Andre Gordon nabs 1.6 steals.

Stay with AllAggies.com during the game for all the live updates from Nashville as the Aggies face the Commodores in SEC men's basketball play.

PREGAME:

The Aggies and Commodores are warming up and the Memorial Gymnasium seats are filling up. According to ESPN's BPI, the Aggies have a 36.2 percent chance at the win before the start of the game to Vandy's 63.8 percent.

Vandy wins the tip ...

14:05 First Half: Aggies 5, Commodores 10

Drew Weikert got the Commodores on the board first with a mid-range jumper to open the scoring. Andre Gordon tied the game for the Aggies with a short jumper off an assist from Marcus Williams. A&M's Tyrece Radford fouled Liam Robbins who made both foul shots. Vanderbilt's Jordan Wright hit one-of-two free throws after a foul on Ethan Henderson, but Radford makes up for it with a 3-pointer for the Aggies.

Wright hit a layup for the Commodores followed by a 3-pointer by Scotty Pippen Jr that pushed the Vandy lead to 10-5.

11:52 First Half: Aggies 10, Commodores 15

A&M's Aaron Cash hit a layup assisted by Hayden Hefner and was fouled by Myles Stute. Cash hit the free throw. Quenton Jackson added a jumper for the Aggies and Scotty Pippen Jr was fouled by Tyrece Radford on a made layup.

Stute hit a 3-pointer assisted by Gabe Dorsey.

