Aggies Lose To LSU Tigers 76-68: Men's Hoops Live Game Log

The Texas A&M Aggies host the LSU Tigers on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. CT in a desperate attempt to snap a six-game losing skid that began with a 64-58 loss to Kentucky on Jan. 19.

The deficit of five of the Aggies' last six losses have been within single digits, proving that the team is well within reach of finding its rhythm. But don't think A&M (15-8, 4-6 SEC) will be looking for any moral victories during Tuesday night's home matchup against the LSU Tigers (16-7, 4-6 SEC).

Texas A&M will look to end the longest losing streak in program history since the 2003-2004 season when coach Melvin Watkins' team lost an embarrassing 17 games in a row. Given the number of games left, this year's team isn't within range of reaching that mark.

PREGAME:

The Aggies and Tigers are warming up and the Reed Arena seats are filling up. According to ESPN's BPI, the Aggies have a 33.3 percent chance at the win before the start of the game to LSU's 66.7 percent.

In-game updates will be posted here after tip-off... Please refresh your browser every few minutes to follow along in real-time...

The Tigers win the tip.

15:55 First Half: Tigers 6, Aggies 2

Brandon Murray gets the Tigers on the board first with a 3-pointer after off a nice kick out from Darius Days after two consecutive misses underneath the basket by the Aggies. Henry Coleman III finally gets points for A&M with an authoritative dunk after a pass inside from Andre Gordon at the 18:01 mark.

Marcus Williams and Days exchanged misses before Coleman III pulls down a defensive rebound for the Aggies, but Gordon turns the ball over before stealing it back from Days. LSU's Tari Eason steals the ball from Tyrece Radford and passes to Murray who drains another 3-pointer for an early 6-2 lead for the Tigers with 16:34 left in the first half.

11:54 First Half: Tigers 11, Aggies 11

Henry Coleman III missed a jumper right out of the timeout but Aaron Cash got the offensive board missed the put-back. Tyrece Radford pulled down the rebound and passed back to Coleman, who missed again. Coleman finally hit the layup off an assist by Cash.

Tari Eason hit another 3-pointer for the Tigers at the other end for a 9-4 Tigers lead with 14:17 left in the first half. Five minutes and change into the game and the Aggies are shooting just 20 percent from the floor on 2-of-10 shooting while the Tigers are at 42.9 percent on 3-of-7 shooting.

Quenton Jackson hit two free throws after a foul by LSU's Eric Gaines, then the Tigers' Efton Reid missed a mid-range jumper and Jackson got the rebound and hustled to the other end and hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 9-9.

Wade Taylor IV hit a jumper to give the Aggies their first lead of the game before LSU's Xavier Pinson made a layup to tie it again at 11-11.

6:49 First Half: Tigers 22, Aggies 13

The two teams went two full minutes without scoring until Marcus Williams and Darius Days exchanged buckets with just more than nine minutes remaining. Efton Reid made two free throws to give LSU the lead at 17-13 with 9:14 left in the half.

Justice Williams hit a short jumper and Tari Eason added a 3-pointer that gave the Tigers a nine-point lead at 22-13 with 7:23 remaining in the half. A&M is just 5-of-20 from the field and shooting 25 percent. LSU is hitting 47.1 percent of its shots with 8-of-17 shooting.

3:34 First Half: Tigers 27, Aggies 13

A&M missed six consecutive shots after the TV timeout before Xavier Pinson layup and Darius Days answered with a 3-pointer for the Tigers.

HALFTIME: Tigers 36, Aggies 16

Xavier Pinson made a free throw for the Tigers and Manny Obaseki hit a layup for the Aggies. Hayden Hefner was fouled by Eric Gaines and made one-of-two foul shots for a 31-16 score.

LSU's Brandon Murray added another 3-pointer off an assist by Pinson to give LSU a 34-16 lead with a minute to play in the half.

Tari Eason made another uncontested layup assisted by Justice Williams for a 20-point LSU lead.

A&M trails by 20 at the half on 21.4 percent shooting from the floor, having made just 6-of-28 shots. LSU has made 54.2 percent of its shots on 13-of-24 shooting.

15:19 Second Half: Tigers 46, Aggies 28

LSU's Efton Reid started the second half scoring with a dunk assisted by Xavier Pinson. Wade Taylor IV answered with a 3-pointer. Brandon Murray hit a free throw after a foul on Manny Obaseki, then Henry Coleman III answered with a pair of free throws after a Darius Days foul.

Coleman III made a layup assisted by Obaseki at the 17:09 mark, and Obaseki made a layup. Pinson hit a 3-pointer for LSU that was answered by A&M's Tyrece Radford for a 44-28 score. Pinson then hit a layup before the TV timeout.

13:18 Second Half: Tigers 46, Aggies 36

A&M's Tyrece Radford hit a 3-pointer out of the TV timeout off an assist by Quenton Jackson at the 14:43 mark of the second half. Wade Taylor IV hit another 3-pointer assisted by Jackson then Jackson sit a short jumper to reduce the lead to 10, prompting a timeout by LSU.

7:50 Second Half: Tigers 61, Aggies 43

Tari Eason made an easy layup, then Henry Coleman III hit one-of-two free throws after a foul by Mwani Wilkinson, then hit another one off a foul by Efton Reid. Eason hit another easy layup assisted by Eric Gaines that pushed the lead back to 12.

The teams exchanged misses and defensive rebounds until A&M's Aaron Cash fouled Tari Eason, who made both foul shots. Those were answered at the Aggies' end of the floor by an easy layup by Tyrece Radford. Eason hit another free throw on a foul by Wade Taylor IV and then followed it with a dunk for a 15-point LSU lead.

Taylor fouled Eason at the 8:52 mark again and Eason made both foul shots. Cash answered for the Aggies but the Reid knocked one home for the Tigers for a 59-42 score.

LSU's Justice Williams fouled Aaron Cash who hit one-of-two free throws. LSU's Brandon Murray answered with an uncontested layup assisted by Eason.

4:26 Second Half: Tigers 65, Aggies 54

Marcus Williams hit one-of-two free throws after a Mwani Wilkinson foul, and Tari Eason and Wade Taylor IV exchanged layups. Williams nailed a long jumper to get the Aggies to within 13 again.

Taylor hit two free throws followed by Henry Coleman's pair of free throws narrowing the LSU lead to nine with 5:01 left.

LSU's Eric Gaines hit a pair of foul shots after an Aaron Cash foul just before the TV timeout.

A&M's Tyrece Radford made one-of-two free throws after an Efton Reid foul, but Eric Gaines answered with a mid-range jumper. Aaron Cash made an uncontested layup to again narrow the LSU lead to 10.

Mwani Wilkinson slammed home an uncontested dunk off an assist by Eric Gaines, then Quenton Jackson hit a pair of foul shots. Tari Eason also hit a pair of free throws with 1:44 remaining.

Radford hit a 3-pointer, but Eason hit a pair of free throws to extend the lead again. Radford answered with another 3-pointer with 45 seconds left and the Aggies started fouling.

Gaines hit two free throws with 12 seconds left after an Aaron Cash foul. Xavier Pinson made one-of-two free throws and Andre Gordon nailed another 3-pointer with 3 seconds remaining to make the loss look a little more respectable.

FINAL: Tigers 65, Aggies 54

