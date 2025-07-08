Texas A&M's Win Total Predicts More of the Same
Throughout their time in the SEC, the Texas A&M Aggies have been trapped in the same tier: good, but not great.
In their 12 full seasons in the conference (not counting the 2020 COVID season), the Aggies have won anywhere from seven, eight, or nine games 10 different times. The only exceptions came in 2012, when Johnny Manziel led them to an 11-2 record and their best finish in two decades, and 2022, when nothing went right as they finished 5-7 to miss a bowl game for the first time since 2008.
The 2024 season was more of the same, as after starting out 7-1 under first-year head coach Mike Elko, the Aggies lost four of their final five games - including the Las Vegas Bowl against USC - to finish the year at 8-5. There is hope that this year can be different, but not everyone thinks the same.
New Texas A&M Win Totals Predict Familiar Result
New win total projections released by Circa Sports and shared by On3's Brett McMurphy have the Aggies in a familiar spot at exactly eight wins. That's the seventh best in the conference, tied with Auburn.
Obviously, these projections aren't what anyone in College Station wants to hear. The Aggies have been trapped in the upper middle of the SEC for so long now that another season of relative mediocrity would be incredibly disappointing.
When looking at the Aggies' schedule, though, the eight-win mark seems unfortunately realistic.
A&M has three incredibly tough road games in 2025 - against Notre Dame on Sept. 14, LSU on Oct. 25, and Texas on Nov. 28 to close out the regular season. All three of those teams are likely to begin the season in the top 10, and if the Aggies win any of them, it would be a pleasant surprise.
That's not all, though. The Aggies have a few more tricky games against the likes of Auburn, Florida, Missouri and South Carolina, all of whom are close in projected win totals. Those games definitely won't be easy either.
That said, these projections are just that, projections. The Aggies have the talent to compete with the best, so maybe this could be the season they finally take the next step.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.