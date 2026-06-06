Texas A&M Adds Another Non-Conference Game to Next Season's Schedule

The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team surprised college basketball fans last season during the first year of the Bucky McMillan. Texas A&M jumped out a to a 7-1 start in SEC play, weathered the storm of a four-game losing streak, and still managed to win an NCAA Tournament game.

But that now means the Aggies won't be sneaking up on anyone next year. The many tough opponents on their schedule won't be overlooking what Texas A&M has been able to put together this offseason, which should make for some competitive and entertaining basketball.

This should certainly be the case during the annual SEC/ACC Challenge, an event in which Texas A&M has officially received its opponent for.

Texas A&M to Host Stanford in SEC/ACC Challenge

Kansas State Wildcats guard PJ Haggerty (4) dribbles against the Creighton Bluejays during the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

The Aggies will host the Stanford Cardinal at Reed Arena for the SEC/ACC Challenge next season on Dec. 2, the team announced Friday.

This will mark just the second all-time meeting between Texas A&M and Stanford. The Cardinal won the first-ever meeting 55-49 all the way back during the 1949-50 season. We all remember that one.

Now, the Aggies will be facing a Stanford team that had some solid production last season but were ultimately unable to make it out of the bubble and into the NCAA Tournament. However, the Cardinal are losing their star guard Ebuka Okorie, who declared for the 2026 NBA Draft after just one season at Stanford.

The Aggies will be expected to win when they host Stanford in College Station, but nothing will be a guarantee against a Kyle Smith-led program that has posted 20 wins in each of his first two years with the team.

Updated Look at New Additions to Texas A&M's Basketball Roster

LSU Tigers guard Jalen Reece (2) brings the ball up court against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

The Aggies have experienced some major roster turnover this offseason due to both eligibility and portal losses, but McMillan and staff have put together a team that might even be better than last year.

Texas A&M has added elite guards while bringing in some key defensive players at the wing and frontcourt spots along with dipping into the G League talent pool.

Here are the new additions to the Texas A&M roster this offseason:

- PJ Haggerty, Guard, Kansas State



- Jalen Reece, Guard, LSU



- Lukas Walls, Guard, Radford



- Tyshawn Archie, Guard, McNeese



- Cade Phillips, Forward, Tennessee



- Jalen Shelley, Forward, Loyola Marymount



- Bryson Warren, Guard, G League

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