Official Date Announced for Texas A&M vs. Florida State Matchup Next Season

Add another date to the calendar.

Texas A&M basketball will now play Florida State on December 12 as part of a doubleheader with two other schools at Toyota Center. Texas and Miami.

It won’t be an unfamiliar opponent and territory for the Aggies, as they previously took on the Seminoles back in last year's clash, where head coach Bucky McMillan found a way to get his squad to crush head coach Luke Loucks’ team, which ended in a 95-59 result in favor of the Maroon and White.

This season looks different, with several key additions to both squads’ rosters, and it will be a revamp for both programs as they try to get into the NCAA Tournament in an intriguing season to come.

After how last season went, Texas A&M will be hungry to add another win to the all-time series and hope to execute with a reconstructed team that will rely heavily on its veterans and transfer portal additions. Florida State’s program knows it has to flush last season's game against A&M and has its shot this year to get payback, but, like A&M, it needs the rising stars to produce.

Seminoles and Aggies Rematch

Mar 3, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan looks on during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Going into another year of collegiate basketball, where the landscape has changed, this non-conference clash will be very interesting to watch as both teams' resumes unfold. Adding this win might go a long way toward what the committee thinks of these programs, how deep a run they can go, and whether they are deserving of a better seed.

To add that win to the resume, it must get the high-caliber talent to execute under pressure and knock down some big baskets down the line to walk away with a victory. With both squads on offense, there is no doubt that it will be a battle to the end.

Loucks added several transfers in this last portal cycle, and the way it is unfolding, there might be a lot of players who have never played together but have solid experience at other schools in competitive conferences that helped develop their skills.

It is lining up to be a possibility where four of the five starting five could be transfers, as Anthony Robinson Ⅱ, Kameron Taylor, Shon Abaev, Sebastian Rancik, and Marcis Ponder will be on the floor a ton, but a few returners such as AJ Swinton and Jalen Crawford could be in the mix for earning more minutes. Last year’s leading scorer in the contest was Kobe McGee, who just finished his senior season, so there has been an overhaul.

As for A&M, there is uncertainty in terms of what the starting five will look like to open up the season, but it is expected that the two forwards coming back, Zach Clemence and Mackenzie Mgbako, will start, alongside three major pieces added to the puzzle, as PJ Haggerty, Bryson Warren and Jalen Shelley are trending as key contributors.

Mgbako and Clemence appeared in last year's game in Tampa, Florida, where they combined for 37 minutes on the court, totaling 10 points and 13 rebounds. With a better understanding of how Bucky Ball operates now, it might lead to powering the Aggies to another win, but not without a complete effort on both sides of the basketball.

No telling what both of these units look like going into Toyota Center, but there are plenty of shooters that will have an opportunity to showcase their skills and walk away with that win.



Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.