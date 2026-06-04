ESPN Got it Wrong By Spurning Texas A&M in Latest Top 25 Projections

It already appears to be that time of season when conversations turn to who might be in the top 25 ahead of next season’s start to collegiate basketball.

For ESPN sports writer Jeff Borzello, Texas A&M basketball was in that conversation to be in the top 25 under head coach Bucky McMillan after a solid first season he helped lead, and he did a fantastic job of constructing that roster.

Now, he is in Year 2 with the Aggies and has lost some valuable players, so he has had to go out and recruit, as well as find players in the transfer portal who are worthy of competing at a high volume in the SEC and on the big stage.

So far, the A&M program has done a fantastic job of that since McMillan was hired, and it is all trending upward for him, with what he has done to retain several key players and convince some of the bigger names on the market to play in Aggieland. There has been a lot of respect shown, but it has not been enough, and next year’s roster will be a force to reckon with.

Elite Shooting for 2026-27

Oct 15, 2025; Birmingham, AL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies forward Mackenzie Mgbako talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Grand Bohemian Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Coming back for the Maroon and White will be Mackenzie Mgbako, Zach Clemence, Jamie Vinson, Jeremiah Green, and Chris McDermott, who all bring something special to this upcoming season's squad. Seeing these stars return brings veteran leadership to a roster that is not completely familiar with the ins and outs of “Bucky Ball” and what it truly feels like to be part of the culture, but soon enough, there will be a good idea of that.

One of the major announcements that everyone has been waiting to watch unfold is the Mgbako story. His name has been in many conversations surrounding being a high-caliber NBA prospect who can prove that this year. He has faced a few injuries, but that hasn't stopped his grit and determination to get back on the floor and become one of the most dominant stars.

Combine Mgbako with three other forwards who are all accustomed to playing together, and that will be a sight to see which makes this Aggies team dangerous.

Keep in mind that the guards are also making their own case to be the best in the SEC.

Reeling in the Houston native PJ Haggerty, who was one of the most prolific names on the market, averaging 23.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists, might be on tap to have his best season, given how he has performed in his time at Kansas State.

Pairing him with Jalen Shelley, the LMU transfer, alongside the Little Rock native Bryson Warren, who spent time in the NBA G League, could be a sight to see. That isn’t accounting for other additions such as Tyshawn Archie, Jalen Reece, Lucas Walls and Cade Phillips, who can all score and learn to apply the half-court and full-court pressure that McMillan likes to implement.

There will be plenty of room to improve as the season goes along, since a ton of these scorers haven’t played a second of basketball together. But with their skill sets and talents, it will be must-see TV.

With McMillan producing some of the best numbers from last season in scoring offense, three-point shooting, assists, and bench points, the bar has been raised, and expectations have risen, making this an even more compelling reason why this program is deserving of a top 25 spot.

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