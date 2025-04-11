Texas A&M Aggies 4-Star Guard Announces Decision for Next Season
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan is slowly starting to build the makings of a roster as he prepares for a new era in College Station.
The Aggies secured a notable roster retention Thursday, as four-star signee Jeremiah Green announced on social media that he will be staying true to his prior commitment and will play for Texas A&M next season under McMillan. Green originally made a verbal pledge to the Aggies in Sept. 2024 before signing his letter of intent in November.
A product of Compass Prep in Denton (TX), Green is the No. 18 combo guard and the No. 6 overall player in the state of Texas for the 2025 recruiting class, per 247Sports. He received offers from programs like Auburn, Texas, USC, SMU, West Virginia, TCU, UCLA, Missouri, Oklahoma, Maryland, Kansas State, Alabama, Houston and many more.
The departure of head coach Buzz Williams to Maryland has heavily impacted the personnel for the Aggies, as forwards Pharrel Payne and Solomon Washington along with guards Andre Mills and George Turkson Jr. have all followed Williams to College Park. Texas A&M has also lost major contributors like guard Wade Taylor IV, Manny Obaseki and Zhuric Phelps, forwards Andersson Garcia and Henry Coleman III and more.
Despite all of the roster departures this offseason, McMillan has made it clear that he's not going to forget those that helped build the program into what it is today.
“This will still always be a program you can relate to, identify with, and coaches that are going to support you,” McMillan said. “And when we have events and we bring back past teams, we're going to honor you. And I'm going to be the coach here in the driver's seat, and I'll never forget who built this program. So you will always have a home here in our program.”
There remains a ton of work to do for McMillan and the new coaching staff but the vibes around the early stages of his tenure have been positive so far. Once the team is put together, fans will start to feel the excitement for next season even more.