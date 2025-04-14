All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies Land 6-Foot-11 Forward Transfer From Blue Blood Program

The Texas A&M Aggies have landed their second commitment of the Bucky McMillan era.

Matt Galatzan

Samford Bulldogs head coach Bucky McMillan during the second half in the 2024 NCAA Tournament against the Kansas Jayhawks
Samford Bulldogs head coach Bucky McMillan during the second half in the 2024 NCAA Tournament against the Kansas Jayhawks / Gabriel Mayberry-Imagn Images
The Bucky McMillan era is off to a great start for the Texas A&M Aggies.

On Saturday, Texas A&M landed its very first commitment under their new head coach with Northern Alabama guard Jacari Lane pledging to the program.

On Sunday night, McMillan did it again, landing his second commitment of the weekend in Kansas Jayhawks senior forward Zach Clemence.

Clements announced his decision on his personal Instagram account.

Samford Bulldogs head coach Bucky McMillan during the NCAA first round practice session at Delta Center
Samford Bulldogs head coach Bucky McMillan during the NCAA first round practice session at Delta Center / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Standing 6-foot-11 and weighing in at 225 pounds, Clemence was a highly sought-after recruit coming out of Sunrise Christian Academy as part of the 2021 class, ranking the No. 36 player in the nation per ESPN, the No. 46 player per Rivals.com. and the No. 66 overall player in the country per the On3 Industry Ranking. He was also a consensus four-star recruit for all four major recruiting services.

Despite his high expectations, Clemence was never able to become a stable part of the rotation for the Jayhawks, a large part of which was due to injury.

That said, even when healthy, he was not a regular part of the rotation in Lawrence. In his freshman season, Clemence played in 24 games, averaging 2.1 points and 1.8 rebounds in 4.9 minutes. As a sophomore, he appeared in 20 games for the Jayhawks, averaging 1.4 points and 1.3 rebounds in 5.6 minutes.

He then redshirted the following season in 2023-24, and after eight games in this past season, he earned a medical redshirt due to injury. In his career with the Jayhawks, he averaged 1.4 points and 1.4 rebounds in 5.2 minutes per game, while shooting 36.1 percent from the field and 23.8 percent from three.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Aggies.

