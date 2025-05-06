All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies Reportedly ‘In Contact’ With USC Star

Coach Bucky McMillan has hit the transfer portal hard since taking the Texas A&M position.

DJ Burton

USC Trojans guard Desmond Claude (1) passes the ball while Purdue Boilermakers forward Camden Heide (23) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
USC Trojans guard Desmond Claude (1) passes the ball while Purdue Boilermakers forward Camden Heide (23) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Texas A&M Aggies basketball continues to put in work through the transfer portal.

Coach Bucky McMillan and his staff have reportedly been in contact with USC’s standout junior guard Desmond Claude, per TexAgs’ Luke Evangelist.

Southern California Trojans guard Desmond Claude (1) enters the court against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Galen Center.
Southern California Trojans guard Desmond Claude (1) enters the court against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Galen Center. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Claude has spent time with both the Xavier Musketeers and, most recently, the Trojans. In his freshman season at Xavier, Claude did not see the court much and averaged 4.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists over an average of 20 minutes per game. In that season, Claude only started one game but appeared in 35.

In his breakout year at Xavier, Claude’s numbers took quite a jump. His sophomore season saw him put up 26.6 points per game, 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists. Claude started every game he appeared in and averaged over 33 minutes per game.

After his breakout season, Claude transferred across the country to USC. With the Trojans, Claude took a slight step down in points per game with 15.8, but his 3-point percentage increased by nearly 10 percent.

Claude would serve as the perfect replacement for Former Oklahoma guard and short-lived A&M commit Duke Miles, who recently committed and decommitted during the transfer window. Claude would be joining an intriguing transfer class put together by McMillan. Claude would join former Texas Tech big man Frederiko Frederiko, Kansas’ Zach Clemence and Rylan Griffen, Mackenzie Mgbako from Indiana, Jacari Lane out of North Alabama, Josh Holloway from Samford and Jamie Vinson, who is a former Texas Longhorn.

Under coach Buzz Williams, the Aggies recently put two guards into the 2025 NBA draft. A&M legend Wade Taylor IV and Manny Obaseki both recently put their name into the draft pool. If Claude decides to come to A&M, he could be the first guard put into the NBA during the McMillan era in Aggieland.

