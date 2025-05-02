Texas A&M Aggies Transfer Backing Off Commitment Again
The Texas A&M Aggies are in somewhat of a Micah Hudson-like situation all over again, though this time on the hardwood.
Per reports from Tobias Bass of The Athletic, new Texas A&M transfer guard Duke Miles is submitted paperwork to be released from his National Letter of Intent just a little over a week after signing with the Aggies on April 23.
Following the end of the season, Miles committed to Virginia and new head coach Ryan Odom after entering the transfer portal but quickly backed off the decision in order to reopen his recruitment. Now, he's doing the same thing once again after joining the Aggies and new head coach Bucky McMillan.
Since Miles' signing, the Aggies landed a commitment from N.C. State guard Marcus Hill to add to the backcourt, but it's unclear if this addition or any upcoming ones are what led to Miles' decision.
Once Miles finally comes to a firm decision, it will mark the fifth program he's been a part of in his college career when counting his Texas A&M signature. A Montgomery, AL. native, Miles is entering his last season of eligibility after spending the first three years of his career at Troy. He transferred to High Point for the 2023-24 season before joining Oklahoma.
During his one season at High Point, Miles averaged a career-high 17.5 points. He took on a lesser role with Oklahoma due to the presence of dynamic freshman guard Jeremiah Fears and forward Jalon Moore but still managed to show he's a SEC-level player.
In his only season at Oklahoma, Miles averaged 9.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists on 51.4 percent shooting from the floor, 43 percent from deep and 83.1 percent from the free throw line while starting all 34 games for head coach Porter Moser.
With Miles' departure, the Texas A&M transfer portal class includes the aforementioned Hill, Mackenzie Mgbako (Indiana), Jacari Lane (North Alabama), Josh Holloway (Samford), Jamie Vinson (Texas), Zach Clemence (Kansas) and Federiko Federiko (Texas Tech).