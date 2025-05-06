Texas A&M Aggies Officially Release Transfer Portal Guard
The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team is officially parting ways with one of its offseason transfer portal additions.
Per reports from On3's Pete Nakos, the Aggies released transfer guard Duke Miles from his National Letter of Intent. Miles signed with Texas A&M on April 23 after spending last season with the Oklahoma Sooners.
Tobias Bass of The Athletic had originally reported on May 2 that Miles had submitted the necessary paperwork to begin his release from Texas A&M.
Miles also previously committed to Virginia Miles and new head coach Ryan Odom earlier this offseason but backed off that decision as well.
It's possible that the recent addition of Kansas transfer guard Rylan Griffen played a part in Miles wanting to back off of his commitment and signature. The Aggies announced Monday that they've offcially signed Griffen, who played just one year with the Jayhawks after spending his first two seasons at Alabama.
Last season at Oklahoma, Miles started all 34 games while averaging Miles averaged 9.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists on 51.4 percent shooting from the floor, 43 percent from 3-point range and 83.1 percent from the free throw line.
Miles started his career at Troy in his home state of Alabama. He spent three years with the Trojans before transferring to High Point for the 2023-24 campaign. During that season, he averaged a career-high in points (17.5), assists (3.6) and field goal percentage (52.8).
Despite the loss of Miles, new Texas A&M head coach Bucky McMillan has put together a talented and intriguing roster after essentially having to build from scratch following the departure of Buzz Williams to Maryland.
Texas A&M has landed portal commitments from Griffen, N.C. State guard Marcus Hill, Texas Tech forward Federiko Federiko, Kansas forward Zach Clemence, Indiana forward Mackenzie Mgbako, North Alabama guard Jacari Lane, Samford guard Josh Holloway and Texas big man Jamie Vinson.
The Aggies had to replace multiple major roster losses. Wade Taylor IV, Andersson Garcia, Hayden Hefner, Henry Coleman III and Manny Obaseki all ran out of eligibility while players like Pharrel Payne, Solomon Washington, George Turkson Jr. and Andre Mills all followed Williams to Maryland.