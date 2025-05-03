Texas A&M Basketball Star Declares for NBA Draft
One of Texas A&M basketball’s unsung heroes, senior guard Manny Obaseki has announced that he plans on entering the 2025 NBA Draft via Instagram.
"As I reflect on my time in Aggieland that last four years, I want to express my gratitude for everyone who made it so special," Obaseki wrote. "Wearing the maroon and white and representing this university has been a blessing I'll carry with me forever. Thank you Coach Buzz and the entire coaching staff— for all the time and energy you put into developing me, for always having my back, and for helping me grow as a man."
In his senior season with the Aggies, Obaseki averaged 6.5 points, 1.2 assists and 1.6 rebounds. Obaseki was a dominant scorer in the paint, often refusing to be denied. Former A&M coachBuzz Williams often received criticism online for pulling Obaseki for the entire second half of games, even when he was performing well.
Obaseki has been called “one of the most explosive leapers and dunkers in his class” and “a highlight waiting to happen” by NBADraftroom.com, where he is considered a second round pick.
Standing at six-foot-four, 200-pounds, Obaseki uses his frame to challenge larger defenders in the paint, while staying agile enough to fly by guards. The southpaw has elite body control and an ability to adjust midair, which makes him marketable to NBA teams.
His best performance of his senior season came in the Aggies’ SEC Tournament loss to the rival Texas Longhorns. Obaseki finished with 17 points and shot 50 percent from beyond the arc, an area where he struggled this past season.
Coming out of high school, Obaseki was regarded as a five-star recruit. He was tabbed as the No. 33 player and No. 6 shooting guard in the nation. Obaseki also was ranked as the No. 3 player in the state of Texas before committing to coach Buzz Williams and the Aggies. He was considered the highest-rated recruit Williams brought in during his era in Aggieland.
If Obaseki were to be selected, he would join the likes of Robert Williams III, Alex Caruso, Khris Middleton, Dexter Dennis and DeAndre Jordan as Aggies who have made it to the highest level of competition in the sport.