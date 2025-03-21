Texas A&M Aggies Use Big Second Half Run to Pull Away From Yale
The Texas A&M Aggies seemed to be a team on upset alert leading up to their first-round matchup against the Yale Bulldogs, but they were able to keep their opponent at arm's length throughout Thursday's 80-71 win in Denver.
That said, there was one point where the situation looked a little dicey.
With 8:36 left in the second half, Bulldogs forward Nick Townsend hit a jumper to cap off a 5-0 run and pull his team within six points. Even though the Aggies still held a two-score lead, it felt like momentum could be trending in the Bulldogs' favor.
The Aggies didn't let the game get away from them, though. They reeled off a 9-0 run just after to open up a 15-point lead, shutting the door on the Bulldogs' comeback hopes.
After the game, head coach Buzz Williams said the Aggies' response comes back to their pre-game preparation.
"I think our staff did a really good job of preparing our guys for how they play," Williams told reporters. "I also think that we practiced the adjustments. I don't think that you can give 2 [Bez Mbeng], 42 [Townsend] and 4 [John Poulakidas] the same diet over and over. The words that we used on Monday, the words that we used on Tuesday, there was just a little bit more depth, a little bit more film to prove what we were trying to accomplish.
"I thought we continued to get better. Wednesday probably even more depth. Rarely do you have three days to prepare for a team. For the most part the things we talk about at the timeouts are the same specific to the opponent and specific to us. I do think that our response was great. I think up until that point, to be transparent, I thought we had done a really good job of playing to the scouting report on what we wanted to try to accomplish on both ends of the floor."
The Aggies entered the tournament on a bit of a slump, losing five of their previous seven games, including their first SEC Tournament game against the rival Texas Longhorns. On Thursday, though, they looked more like the sharp team they were throughout the season.
They'll need to keep it up going forward, as next up is a game against the Big Ten Tournament champion Michigan Wolverines on Saturday.
